The New Avatar: The Last Airbender Comic Expands On Its Most Underrated Characters

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the greatest animated shows of the 21st century. The Nickelodeon show’s amazing characters, beautiful animation, detailed and imaginative world-building, awesome action, heartfelt moments, and nuanced themes make it beloved by countless people. And while the franchise predominantly exists on video, it also has a significant presence in comic books under Dark Horse Comics. These comics have the same level of quality as the show from which they were derived. And, they expand the franchise’s lore, characters, and themes in new and organic ways. The latest miniseries to be published delves into one of the franchise’s most underrated characters: the Kyoshi Warriors.

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2026 is shaping up to be a huge year for the beloved Avatar franchise. Both the long-awaited Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender film and the second season of the live-action adaptation Netflix series are releasing this year, and more information is coming out about the third installment in the franchise, Avatar: The Seven Havens. Dark Horse’s Avatar: The Last Airbender – Kyoshi Warriors #1 continues the franchise’s quality by exploring the heroes of Kyoshi Island who must, for the first time, confront the rest of the world.

The Kyoshi Warriors are Finally Getting the Attention They Deserve

Image Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

From Avatar Aang to Prince Zuko, the Avatar: The Last Airbender series features countless three-dimensional, beloved characters that have captured the hearts of millions of fans. However, Suki and the rest of the Kyoshi Warriors are often unfairly forgotten. First appearing in Season 1, Episode 4, The Warriors of Kyoshi, the titular warriors are an order of all-female fighters without bending powers named after and modeled after the late Avatar Kyoshi. Led by Suki, the Kyoshi Warriors fiercely protect their homeland of Kyoshi Island and, for the longest time, stayed out of the Hundred-Year War against the Fire Nation. Suki would go on to become the love interest of Sokka and an official member of Team Avatar.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Kyoshi Warriors #1 gives some much-needed attention to Suki and the other Kyoshi Warriors. Outside of Suki, the Kyoshi Warriors were never given individual identities or personalities in the show and mostly served as background characters. Now, the Kyoshi Warriors Rie, Aika, Mira, and Fume are given their own distinctive personalities and have great chemistry with each other. Meanwhile, Suki’s status as an official member of Team Avatar is oftentimes forgotten despite her fierce and loyal personality and expert combat skills. And outside of a few episodes and one comic, Suki was rarely treated as a focal character of a story. This is the first story to delve into Suki’s relationship with her sisters-in-arms, and the burden that comes with her role as leader.

The Kyoshi Warriors are a living symbol of the lasting impact of Avatars, as they have modeled their entire lives on the teachings and appearance of Avatar Kyoshi. She was a mighty warrior who split her home off from the mainland, creating the island of Kyoshi Island, which Suki and her fellow warriors have protected diligently for years. However, as Avatar: The Last Airbender – Kyoshi Warriors #1 shows, such an action was not without its consequences.

The Kyoshi Warriors are Strangers to Their Own Kingdom

Image Courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

The Avatar: The Last Airbender – Kyoshi Warriors comic miniseries centers on a crucial element that was overlooked in the main series: the Kyoshi Warriors’ departure from their island. For decades, Kyoshi Island has lived in isolation despite technically being part of the Earth Kingdom. Such separation had led the inhabitants of Kyoshi Island to try to remain neutral in the Hundred-Year-War against the Fire Nation, who were ravaging the rest of the Earth Kingdom. After Avatar Aang and his friends first arrived on Kyoshi Island and were attacked by the Fire Nation, Suki and the rest of the Kyoshi Warriors were inspired to go to the mainland and help in the war effort. However, what they find on the mainland isn’t what they expect.

In many ways, the Kyoshi Warrior’s reaction to coming to the Earth Kingdom mainland mirrors a lot of the similar issues Aang had after emerging from the ice after being frozen for a century and missing the entirety of the Hundred-Year War. When they arrive, they are met with contempt by many of the locals because they had spent such a long time uninvolved in the war. This is very reminiscent of many people blaming Aang for not stopping the war decades ago. Still, Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors are able to make friends with some of the locals, specifically a young boy named Bun. However, like Aang, the Kyoshi Warriors soon experience intense culture shock and are exposed to the horrors of war.

Like many characters in the Avatar franchise, the Kyoshi Warrior’s are confronted with themes of traditionalism, patriotism, and war. They’re forced to give up their traditional Kyoshi garbs and weapons so that they may fall in line with the rest of the Earth Kingdom army. Even worse, Bun, despite his inexperience, is being sent to the front lines of the war where he’ll surely die. As they all march to war while triumphantly singing the Earth Kingdom national anthem, the Kyoshi Warriors see a glimpse of what awaits them. Numerous Earth Kingdom soldiers who are bruised, bloodied, and broken solemnly walk back from the front lines, having been the lucky few to survive the conflict. It’s a striking symbol for the disconnect between the expectations and realities of war.

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Kyoshi Warriors #1 perfectly conveys how Kyoshi Island’s isolationist mentality has caused Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors to become disconnected from their fellow Earth Kingdom citizens. Despite Suki and her sisters-in-arms constantly preparing to defend their homeland, leaving to face the war head-on is an entirely different beast, both in terms of threat level and the moral grey areas that they encounter. Everything, from immense culture shock, feelings of guilt, and horror at seeing the reality of war, is something Aang also have to deal with. The women’s connection to Avatar Kyoshi makes the similarities all the more impactful. Seeing Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors thrown into a whole new world is an incredibly powerful story and a welcome addition to the Avatar franchise.

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