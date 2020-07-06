Batman Fans Are Loving Damian Wayne's New Look in DCEASED Hope At World's End
Damian Wayne is rocking a different look in DCEASED: Hope at World’s End #4 and Batman fans are pleased. The book chronicles that time skip in DCEASED #5 and one of the big changes to that word is the Son of The Bat picking up the mantle with the blessing of the Bat-Family. It’s hard not to feel a little bit of happiness seeing Damian basically doing some Batman cosplay. The world needs The Dark Knight, and now they have a younger one. DC Comics shared that panel on Twitter with the former Robin all suited up, and his best friend looking on with pride. For a character that was as hotly debated as Damian, it is truly wild to see so many fans happy to see such a change as open anguish would have been a bit more expected in the early part of the last decade.
DC offered a preview of this series earlier this year. Tom Taylor, writer on the digital-first title, talked a little about why they chose to go this route for the story.
You wear it well, Damian 🦇 What did you think of #DCEASED: HOPE AT WORLD’S END #4? #DCDigitalFirst pic.twitter.com/ltE6vQEJzQ— DC (@DCComics) July 5, 2020
“There was a point in DCeased where we had to make the decision to skip weeks of losses and triumphs and heroism or our first miniseries wouldn't exactly be a miniseries,” said Taylor. “But we knew we had a larger story to tell, so we seeded plots we could expand on and deliberately left huge characters off the table for the future. That future is here.”
“With Hope at World's End, we finally get to tell the tale of what Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Black Adam, Wink, the Aerie, Martian Manhunter, Black Manta, Steph Brown, Robin, Superboy and more did to save as much of humanity as they could,” Taylor said. “And Super Sons fans won't want to miss the apocalyptic adventures of Damian and Jon as they stand up to the worst crisis the Earth has ever seen, and take their first steps on the road to becoming the next World's Finest.”
"In DCeased: Hope at World’s End, the Anti-Life Equation has infected over a billion people on Earth. Heroes and villains have fallen. In the immediate aftermath of the destruction of Metropolis, Superman and Wonder Woman spearhead an effort to stem the tide of infection, preserve and protect survivors, and plan for what’s next. In the Earth’s darkest hour heroes will bring hope! The war for Earth has only just begun!"
What do you think of Damian’s new look? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below:
i love damian and jon's friendship so much 😭🤧— lyanna-el ♡ (@alwaysfraser) July 5, 2020
I'm loving it, specially as a Jon & Damian fan (:— Stellar'i~ ⁷ (@Stellari_) July 5, 2020
Turn Damian into Batboy! Do it! Do it! 😁😁😁— Jacob Thursfield (@RedBearLuX) July 5, 2020
Bring back the #SuperSons— Bri㋐n (@13BriGuy) July 5, 2020
Our boy is all grown up 😭❤️— Drake (@oddkin13) July 5, 2020
We need this type of Damian Wayne more often, so far this version and his dcamu incarnations have been the best ones so far pic.twitter.com/u80TG4W5yH— Vaughn Marshburn (@VaughnSmarsh) July 5, 2020
You asked, so I will answer. Its was great, amazing, ONE OF THE BEST DAMIAN CONTENT we've gotten in quite a bit of time.
Although it's quite disappointing that Damian and Batfam fans can only enjoy non-canon titles because main canon just slaughtered his character.— Yicruz48⁷🇺🇸🇲🇽 (@yicruz48) July 5, 2020
This was a great issue. This is how Damian should be in the main timeline. Most people love this and don’t want regressed Damian. This is more of Damian we want to see with his best friend Jon around.— Matrix (@GZILLADC) July 5, 2020
Damian is awesome, but I've been out of the loop for a little while. Bruce dead again?— Robert Victor (@RobDoes) July 5, 2020
Because he was deserving not because he was the last of the Batman family. 👍🏽— iMar_Vell (@imar_vell) July 5, 2020
