Batman Fans Are Loving Damian Wayne's New Look in DCEASED Hope At World's End

Damian Wayne is rocking a different look in DCEASED: Hope at World’s End #4 and Batman fans are pleased. The book chronicles that time skip in DCEASED #5 and one of the big changes to that word is the Son of The Bat picking up the mantle with the blessing of the Bat-Family. It’s hard not to feel a little bit of happiness seeing Damian basically doing some Batman cosplay. The world needs The Dark Knight, and now they have a younger one. DC Comics shared that panel on Twitter with the former Robin all suited up, and his best friend looking on with pride. For a character that was as hotly debated as Damian, it is truly wild to see so many fans happy to see such a change as open anguish would have been a bit more expected in the early part of the last decade.

DC offered a preview of this series earlier this year. Tom Taylor, writer on the digital-first title, talked a little about why they chose to go this route for the story.

“There was a point in DCeased where we had to make the decision to skip weeks of losses and triumphs and heroism or our first miniseries wouldn't exactly be a miniseries,” said Taylor. “But we knew we had a larger story to tell, so we seeded plots we could expand on and deliberately left huge characters off the table for the future. That future is here.”

“With Hope at World's End, we finally get to tell the tale of what Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Black Adam, Wink, the Aerie, Martian Manhunter, Black Manta, Steph Brown, Robin, Superboy and more did to save as much of humanity as they could,” Taylor said. “And Super Sons fans won't want to miss the apocalyptic adventures of Damian and Jon as they stand up to the worst crisis the Earth has ever seen, and take their first steps on the road to becoming the next World's Finest.”

"In DCeased: Hope at World’s End, the Anti-Life Equation has infected over a billion people on Earth. Heroes and villains have fallen. In the immediate aftermath of the destruction of Metropolis, Superman and Wonder Woman spearhead an effort to stem the tide of infection, preserve and protect survivors, and plan for what’s next. In the Earth’s darkest hour heroes will bring hope! The war for Earth has only just begun!"

