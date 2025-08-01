DC Fans Will See Three of Their Favorite Heroes Team Up in a Project for Mature Audiences

Three DC heroes are joining forces to form an unlikely trio. It’s not too uncommon to see some of your favorite heroes working together, especially when you factor in the size of the Justice League roster. The Watchtower, the Justice League’s floating orbital headquarters, and the Hall of Justice are large enough to accommodate almost every hero in the DC Universe. Part of the fun is seeing heroes who don’t normally work together interact. Add in a project that’s only intended for mature audiences, and you have a winning recipe on your hands. One of those projects will feature three street-level characters.

A new DC Black Label series will star Batman, Green Arrow, and The Question. The DCU Updates account on X (formerly Twitter) shared the news of Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia by Gabriel Hardman, who will handle the writing and art duties on the book. The cover shows Batman, Green Arrow, and Question together on a frozen landscape. Green Arrow has his bow and arrow drawn, targeting an enemy off the page. There have been different characters to take on the Question mantle, from the original, Victor Sage, to former Gotham City Police Officer Renee Montoya. Since Question’s face is a blank canvas, it’s hard to tell if we’re looking at Vic or Renee under the brown trenchcoat.

After some digging, we found an Edelweiss page dedicated to Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia. It tells us that it’s a 152-page hardcover that has a release date of June 16, 2026, and retails for $24.99. Unfortunately, there is no other information present, including what the Black Label book’s story will be about, or who or what the “Arcadia” in the book’s title is. Black Label is an imprint that allows creators to tell stories with mature tones. Another advantage is that they exist outside the main DC Universe so they don’t have to worry about continuity.

While Question is a lesser-known character, he did appear in the very popular Justice League Unlimited animated series. As for Batman and Green Lantern, fans wait patiently for any news on their castings for James Gunn’s new DC Universe. Obviously, Batman is a primary concern for DC Studios, so they want to make sure they get that casting right. Our last live-action Green Arrow was Stephen Amell in The CW’s Arrow, which went off the air back in 2020. The Batman corner of the DC Universe seems likely to begin with a Clayface movie starring Tom Rhys Harries and directed by James Watkins.

Green Arrow is the next DC hero to get an ongoing Absolute Universe series. Absolute Green Arrow, by writer Pornsak Pichetshote and artist Rafael Alburquerque, was officially announced at San Diego Comic-Con. Green Arrow will first show up in Absolute Evil #1, a one-shot by writer Al Ewing and artists Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi. The one-shot was teased to introduce two major Absolute characters that will change the course of the Absolute Universe in its second year. Obviously, one of those is Green Arrow, while the second individual remains a mystery for now.

Batman/Green Arrow/The Question: Arcadia goes on sale June 16, 2026, so we’ve got about a year wait ahead of us. Let us know what you think about the three heroes teaming up in the comments below!