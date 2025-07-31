Absolute Green Arrow First Look Has All the Makings of a Future DC Movie

DC’s Absolute Universe continues to grow with the addition of a new title. There was a ton of news to drop during San Diego Comic-Con, and it can be hard to keep up with it all. However, one piece of news to break through all of the noise was that the newest book to join the Absolute Universe is Absolute Green Arrow. This alternate universe has quickly become a smash hit with fans, and DC has been careful not to oversaturate it. However, fans wouldn’t say no to seeing the Absolute version of Oliver Queen join the likes of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. The first look at the title shows how much potential there is in Green Arrow, and proves how he’d be an essential addition to not only the Absolute Universe, but also the new DC Universe on the big and small screen.

Absolute Green Arrow will launch in early 2026 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Rafael Albuquerque. Fans eager for Green Arrow’s arrival just have to look to October’s Absolute Evil #1, written by Al Ewing with art and a main cover by Giuseppe Camuncoli and Stefano Nesi. The one-shot was teased to introduce two major Absolute characters that will change the course of the Absolute Universe in its second year. Obviously, one of those is Green Arrow, while the second individual remains a mystery for now.

Absolute Green Arrow Can Be The Blueprint For Green Arrow’s DC Universe Debut

The preview pages for Absolute Green Arrow #1 show Oliver Queen in a green jumpsuit, taking target practice with his trusty bow and arrow. Naturally, he hits nothing but the bullseye on two attempts. However, he appears to get frustrated when the lights cut out, bringing his practice to an end. Green Arrow angrily slams an arrow into the table.

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

image credit: dc

It’s not much, but it’s a small sample demonstrating how Oliver Queen has already mastered his weapon of choice. He doesn’t appear to be operating as Green Arrow just yet; he’s just a fan of the color green. Green arrows, green jumpsuit, green bow. There is no denying Green Arrow’s popularity. There were constant calls to add Green Arrow to the previous DC Extended Universe, with some fans even wanting to see Arrow‘s Stephen Amell suit up on the big screen.

Arrow was one of The CW’s longest-running DC shows, and it built up a devoted fanbase. That same kind of excitement can easily be transferred to the DC Universe James Gunn is currently building. The comics can also help be a bridge to the TV shows and movies. Gunn is always promoting the comics and creators that are the foundation of the live-action projects he’s working on, which is a breath of fresh air to see. It’s rare to see Hollywood fully embrace comics, and Gunn is helping to change the tide.

As for Absolute Green Arrow, it won’t arrive until sometime in 2026. But that doesn’t mean fans have to necessarily wait until next year to see Green Arrow. He could pop up in other Absolute titles, or even an event series if DC chooses to go down that route. The sky is the limit for Green Arrow in movies and TV as well. James Gunn may be focused on projects for Clayface, Sgt. Rock, Wonder Woman, and Batman, but that doesn’t mean Green Arrow is being forgotten about.

If we’re lucky, the launch of Absolute Green Arrow #1 could coincide with an announcement of Green Arrow joining the new DC Universe.