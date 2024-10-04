Batman Returns in New DC x Bazooka Bubble Gum Comics Crossover (Exclusive)

The unexpected crossover between Bazooka Joe and DC has been delightful, and the only thing that could make it better is an encore appearance from everyone's favorite Dark Knight. Thankfully Batman was happy to oblige, and we've got your exclusive first look at the new Bazooka Bubble Gum x DC crossover comic. As you can see in the comic below, Batman is busy protecting the city from Scarecrow when the Bazooka Joe crew adds their two cents, even getting a hint of a smile from Batman in the process. You can check out the new comic below, and you can find even more from the Bazookaverse at the official hub.

Outstanding Work

(Photo: Bazooka Bubble Gum, DC)

In the new comic crossover, Batman just apprehended Scarecrow and is taking him to jail when they pass Bazooka Joe and Mort. Mort isn't as up on his Batman Rogues Gallery knowledge and asks who he is, and Joe fills him in that the villain is Scarecrow, describing him as one of Batman's toughest criminals.



Mort says that makes a lot of sense, and "it's just like a scarecrow...to be out-standing in his field!". Joe laughs and while he isn't pictured after this panel, you know Batman even chuckled when he heard it. As for Scarecrow, well, he's clearly having a rough night so he probably didn't find it nearly as funny, but really who can blame him, right?

Welcome to the Bazookaverse

(Photo: Bazooka,DC)

Bazooka Bubble Gum was first launched in the United States in 1947, followed by the debut of Bazooka Joe comics in 1953. New friends joined Bazooka Joe and the Gang in 1983, and the brand celebrated its 27th anniversary in 2022. Bazooka is still going strong in 2024 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.



"The BazookaverseTM celebrates the brand's deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy," said Rebecca Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC. "Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands' significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!"

What's Next for DC?

(Photo: DC All In: Justice League Unlimited #1 foil variant cover by Daniel Sampere. - DC Comics)

DC has been pretty busy lately, as it just finished up its Absolute Power storyline that had Amanda Waller steal everyone's powers and cut them off from the multiverse. That led to this week's big finale which saw many of the heroes get their powers back, but right after was the anticipated beginning of the All In era, which was introduced in DC All In Special #1. This not only set the status quo of the next round of DC storytelling, but it also introduced the Absolute Universe and launched a whole new universe of possibilities. You can find even more details on All In below.

"Following the events of Absolute Power, the heroes of the core DC Universe have fought against the deep divisions in the world around them to usher in a new era of unity. And it's just in time, too – because Darkseid has returned! Superman gathers every DC Super Hero on Earth to hold the line against a vastly different version of the Lord of Apokolips as they raise our cosmic defenses and prepare for war. And when the first blows land, the shock waves will ripple across DC's core series, shaking the nature of their realities to their very foundation!



But a greater threat looms on the horizon in the Absolute Universe. Here, DC's biggest icons come of age with fewer advantages while facing greater opposition than ever before and retaining the immutable heroism that continues to inspire and entertain fans. But can they really protect the light that shines inside them when the world in which they live is hurtling toward a terrible destiny?"



What did you think of Batman's latest crossover with Bazooka Bubble Gum? You can talk all things comics and DC with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!