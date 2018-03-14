Berkeley Breathed Returning To Bloom County After 25 Years

One of the most celebrated comic strips of all time will return as Berkeley Breathed announced via Facebook today that Bloom County is coming back.

The strip, a blend of political, pop cultural and childlike humor, featured a number of characters including the penguin Opus, who became its icon even had a spinoff strip.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“A return after 25 years,” Breathed wrote. “Feels like going home.”

When asked by a fan whether the rise of Donald Trump — a frequent target of the original Bloom County in the ’80s — was a consideration in bringing the strip out of retirement, Breathed responded, “This creator can’t precisely deny that the chap you mention had nothing to do with it.”

No word yet on the exact return date of the strip, although the image above, which was attached to the initial Facebook post, is dated 2015, so it appears Breathed will turn around the first strips with in the next few months.