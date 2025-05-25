10 Best Comic Book Cats, Ranked

The comic book industry has given readers many beloved characters, from the iconic superheroes we all know and love to relatable characters with memorable backstories. Then there are the animal companions in comics, providing endearing moments of peace and happiness every time they arrive. One of the best parts about comics is the sheer number of cats that grace these vibrant pages. Every major publisher has a solid list of cats to remember, including Marvel, DC Comics, BOOM!, and beyond. In other words, there’s a plethora of feline friends for readers to fall in love with, and we are here for it.

These days, it isn’t hard to spot cats in comics. DC has long been introducing feline friends for the likes of Catwoman. Likewise, Marvel has introduced plenty of friends for their counterpart, Black Cat. More recently, Marvel really embraced this cat-loving trend, going so far as to create an Infinity Comic series titled Marvel Meow. Truthfully, every cat in every comic deserves all the love, but there just isn’t time to list them all.

An honorable mention to all the adopted cats of superheroes. We love that these heroes have taken saving the day to a whole new level, opening their homes and hearts to these faithful pets: Alpine (Bucky Barnes), Lupin, Raffles, Simon, Irene (Black Cat), Alfred (Damian Wayne), Isis (Catwoman), and countless others.

10) Zabu

Zabu will never be mistaken for a housecat, but he still fits within the category. Zabu is the last living saber-toothed tiger, hailing from Earth-616. He lives in the Savage Land and has made many superhero friends, including Ka-Zar and the X-Men. He’s also a superhero in his own right, as he is a member of the Pet Avengers (they’re adorable and they save the day, what more could a person ask for?). Zabu is a loyal ally but a dangerous enemy, as his heightened sense of smell and hearing make him an excellent tracker – there will be no escaping his wrath.

Thankfully, Zabu has a life pretty common to heroes in comic books, and as such, he’s gone through many experiences and adventures. For example, he was exposed to some strange gases in the Place of Mists, which granted him slowed aging and near-human intelligence. In other words, this bright cat is going to be around for quite some time, or so we can hope.

Zabu’s adventures can be found in Marvel Comics.

9) Tinker

Tinker, aka 2, is a modified cat hailing from the We3 program, and as such, she was designed to be a dangerous killing machine, complete with shockingly large armor and cybernetic implants. In other words, this is not the housecat to mess with! Tinker is famous for her battles against a group of biorgs (it’s complicated), though arguably she should probably be better known for her somewhat salty attitude.

Tinker is one half of a pair, with her counterpart being Bandit. They’re the classic cat/dog pairing, meaning that Tinker is everything Bandit is not, and vice versa. The dynamics may feel a bit strange in a sci-fi battle scenario, but the duo makes it work. However, there’s no denying that Tinker’s ‘tude steals the show on more than one occasion.

Tinker’s story can be found in We3.

8) Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches & Patch

Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches, and Patch are three housecats thrown into a situation they were never prepared for. Think Homeward Bound, but with the equivalent of zombies thrown into the mix. These anthropomorphic cats are smart enough to understand the danger they’re in, and okay, yeah, that’s pretty terrifying for readers! Their story is by the creators of Stray Dogs, so it’s a heavy-hitting adventure right from the start.

Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches & Patch are up against seemingly impossible odds, which alone makes them worthy of rooting for. The fact that they’re adorable cats simply gives readers more reason to hope for their success, as they dodge rabid beasts while they try to find their way home.

Elsie, Lord Fluffy Britches & Patch’s story can be found in Feral by Image Comics.

7) Lou

It isn’t every day that cat lovers get a whole series dedicated to their favorite critters, but it does happen occasionally. Little Lou is the leading protagonist of Strayed, a sci-fi dystopian tale. Lou is an astral projecting cat who adores his owner, Kiara, with all his little heart. He was born into a world (universe) that wanted to use and abuse him for his abilities. However, Kiara loved him too much to stand by and let it happen, and thus a revolution began.

Lou’s tale only lasted five issues, but it’ll tug at the heartstrings of any cat-lover. It’s easy to see how one human and her cat may feel inclined to change the entire intergalactic system, if that’s what it takes.

Lou’s story can be found in Strayed by Dark Horse Comics.

6) Master Ren Mormorian

There are complicated characters, and then there’s Master Ren, a nekomancer with many faces. Even Ren’s name is complicated, as his full name and title are Commander Ren Mormorian, Apprentice Nekomancer to Two-faced Zorian of Whiteclaw.

Ren is famous for his two tails – but it’s perhaps his two faces he should be better known for. Originally tasked with betrayal, readers watch as Ren grows a stronger and heavier conscious as the series continues. Ren has gone through a lot since his introduction, including a changing of sides, an experience with torture, and more. On the bright side, he’s also made friends. Little Kippa is probably the best at bringing his sweet, hidden side to the surface, making it easy for readers to love this cat.

Master Ren’s story can be found in Monstress by Image Comics.

5) Streaky the Supercat

The Superman family is pretty famous for adding new members, ranging from children from a different timeline to loyal pets, and everything in between. One such hero on the team is Streaky the Supercat. Streaky has been around for ages, and as such, his/her story has changed quite a bit over the years. For example, Streaky was once a male cat, but lately, DC Comics has been portraying the cat as a female feline. Likewise, her origin story has had a few changes over the years.

Streaky the Supercat is Kara Zor-El’s cat and best friend. She is the natural counterpart to Krypto, not to mention a superpowered member of the family. She has many familiar powers, including flight, heat vision, invulnerability, and superspeed. There’s no doubt about her ability to keep up with the rest of her family!

Streaky’s story can be found in DC Comics.

4) Chester, Marigold & The Rest of the Lumberjanes Kitties

Throughout Lumberjanes, the Roanoke cabin has made many allies, including many feline friends. Early in the series, Ripley wished everyone had a cat, and she got that wish ten times over. The cats that popped into existence aren’t normal cats. For example, Marigold is a stunning cat who is just as sweet as she looks. However, she can also drastically change her size. While she can be as small as an ordinary housecat, she can also become large enough to ride. Readers don’t actually know if there’s a size limit for this fuzzy feline. Barney was quick to adopt this cutie!

Other feline friends introduced during this wish include Chester (a white cat with wings), Jessica (an electric kitty), Mr. Chips (laser eyes), Peanut (can become very heavy – seriously), and Plops Town (telekinesis). Each cat has an adorable ability to go with their personality, and yes, we want to collect them all.

Chester and Marigold’s stories can be found in Lumberjanes by BOOM! Studios.

3) Chewie (Chewbacca Sassy Danvers)

Chewie is arguably one of the best-known cats from Marvel Comics, though technically, she’s a Flerken. Flerkens are an alien race that pass for human cats, so that’s a good enough reason to let her stay on this list! Chewie is Carol Danvers’ cat (Captain Marvel). She’s a sassy pet who first met Carol in 2006, and for the longest time, Carol believed she had accidentally adopted a cat from another universe. Then they learned the truth of Chewie’s biology, just in time to welcome a massive litter of Flerken-kittens. Yes, it’s as cute (and chaotic) as it sounds, and fans wouldn’t have it any other way.

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) know Chewie by another name, as she goes by Goose in the movies. On the bright side, she maintained her Flerken status and even added to the franchise’s lore, leaving a permanent mark on the likes of Nick Fury. Chewie is easily one of the most dependable pets out there, even if she does tend to scare off all of her cat-sitters.

Chewie’s adventures can be found in Marvel Comics, within Captain Marvel’s story.

2) Dex Starr

There’s no denying that Dex Starr wins the award for the most tragic backstory, possibly of all time. Once upon a time, Dex Starr was an adorable and abandoned little housecat. He was fortunate enough to be rescued by a kind woman, who showed him what it was like to be loved and adored. Unfortunately, Dex Starr’s owner was brutally murdered in front of his eyes. Alone once again, Dex Starr couldn’t get over the burning rage in his heart, making him the perfect candidate for a Red Lantern Ring.

With this new power, Dex Starr swore he would one day track down the person who killed his owner and exact his revenge. Until then, he has been working hard to earn a reputation for himself, and boy, has he succeeded there. Dex Starr is not a being anybody wants to cross, that’s for sure.

Dex Starr’s story can be seen in DC Comics’ Green Lantern & Red Lantern Corps Series.

1) Lying Cat

Lying Cat is possibly the most iconic cat in comics, at least in modern times. She is a massive cat with blue/green/teal skin and vibrant yellow eyes. She’s been around since the first issue of Saga, though she’s not always present for every adventure (which has certainly helped her survival). Lying Cat is famous (and named) for her iconic phrase – “lying.” She can tell when a person is lying, and thus will happily growl out “lying” when appropriate.

Lying Cat first appeared at the side of The Will, a bounty hunter responsible for tracking down the leading couple of the series. Since then, she’s worked with a few different characters in the series, and it’s safe to say she’s always been a fan-favorite (we will riot if anything ever happens to her).

Lying Cat’s story can be found in Saga by Image Comics.