The Night Eaters Trilogy Is a Must-Read for Horror Fans

Graphic novel horror fans are fortunate to have a delightfully terrifying selection to choose from, especially these days. One of the best horror series to come out over the last few years just finished, and it blew our minds. The Night Eaters is a three-volume horror tale that incorporates family drama, supernatural beings, and high-stakes possessions before taking it all to the next level. Additionally, fans of Monstress will recognize the dream team behind The Night Eaters; Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda. Fans of mythological horror really need to make note of this series, because it’s the type of tale that will keep readers up all night.

Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda’s dark trilogy is a slow-burning horror about one supernatural family and the haunting world they live in. As with Monstress, the artwork is stunning, leaning into an intricate art style that only Sana Takeda can manage. Meanwhile, Marjorie Liu explores fantastical concepts while keeping the family firmly grounded, an interesting opposition that adds layers to this horror series. The first novel, She Eats the Night, dropped in 2022, followed by Her Little Reapers in 2023. The third and final volume, Their Kingdom Come, was recently released, completing the set.

When Family Drama Meets Supernatural Horror

Milly and Billy are Chinese American twins, and they’ve always known their family is a bit, well, complicated. However, they only recently learned that they had no idea how true that was, as the truth of their inhuman heritage comes to light – in terrifying fashion. Together, the twins must fumble their way through this newly introduced supernatural world, and in doing so they’ll open many doors that cannot be shut.

Ipo and Keon, the twins’ parents, have many secrets. Revealing them all here would diminish the tale, but let it be said that where Milly and Billy are the heart of The Night Eaters, Ipo and Keon are the backbone. Everything revolves around their presence, one way or another.

Thus the family dynamics have been set, with the younger generation shielded from the world until it was too late to turn back. This foundation raises plenty of questions about parenting, the burdens one carries, and emotional ties.

The Horrors That Bleed Into Reality

The best-laid horrors are the ones that feel right at home. Imagining a terrifying monster in some far-fetched land is all well and good – but the real chills come from a monster we can picture lying under our bed. This is where The Night Eaters thrives, as demons and other beings begin bleeding into reality. The first volume implies a slow but steady infection, one that grows and takes over before the series concludes. It’s a subtle type of horror that’s enhanced by Takeda’s writing style, implying an almost organic nature.

There’s an air of mystery to the horror of The Night Eaters, as explanations are only given after the twins break the mystery open. It’s easy to understand why they would make so many mistakes when their only chance to learn is through trial and error and hindsight.

Familiar Tropes & Themes Create a New Tale

There are many familiar themes and tropes in The Night Eaters, but they’re not always applied in stereotypical ways. For example, the first major horror of the series involves a haunted house, of sorts. Each instance twists and warps to create something new. Likewise, Liu uses familiar foundations to try to craft a connection, including the different ways the twins see the world. Milly is harsh and weary; she has given up on her dreams. As such, her journey is partially about re-discovering herself and her place in the world. Meanwhile, Billy is expressive and quick to action; he sees the world through RPGs and YELP reviews. His journey likewise necessitates meaning, but the conversations and means are vastly different.

Finally, there’s no denying the real-world and political influences on The Night Eaters. The first volume throws readers into a world torn asunder by the pandemic, while the final volume talks of corruption and the price of power. These real-world elements add a sense of weight and reality to the otherworldly horror, grounding the tales in a way that brings them home, where they can settle in our hearts.

The Night Eaters is a complete story, from start to finish. Each volume has an established story/adventure, but they’re all connected to a larger force at work. The mysteries of Ipo, Koen, and the creatures moving in the shadows are compelling enough to keep people coming back for more.

The Night Eaters was written by Marjorie M. Liu, written by Sana Takeda, and published by Harry N. Abrams.