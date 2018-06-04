The 8 Best Stuart Immonen Comics

Following the release of Amazing Spider-Man #800 last week, news broke that renowned artist Stuart Immonen was retiring based on a quote from his longtime collaborator and inker Wade von Grawbadger. It appears that these reports have been somewhat exaggerated though. Immonen has completed his exclusive contract with Marvel Comics and has no immediate plans to draw new comics, choosing instead to focus on “non-work projects” with his wife and comics writer Kathryn Immonen. He left the door open for future work though saying he would consider returning for the “right project.”

While Immonen may not be gone for good, he won’t be delivering a new issue every month, which will leave many fans disappointed. Throughout his career, Immonen has perfect the creative trifecta of fast, nice, and, most importantly, good. His work has made him an artist’s artist in the industry, consistently delivering 12 spectacular issues of work each year. Rather than speculating on when he might return or what project could entice him, we think it’s time that Immonen enjoys some much deserved rest at home. In the meanwhile we can still enjoy all of the great comics he has already created. If you’re wondering where to start, these are eight of the very best Stuart Immonen comics ever published.

Nextwave

Nextwave: Agents of H.A.T.E. #1-12

Written by Warren Ellis

Inks by Wade von Grawbadger

Colors by Dave McCaig

If you’ve never read a Stuart Immonen comic before, then this is absolutely the place to begin. It displays two masters, Immonen and Ellis, at the top of their game and doing work unlike anything they had done before or would do after. This madcap romp through the Marvel universe embraces the superhero genre with a bear hug and makes the most of its six C-list protagonists and every bit of weirdness it can dig up. Nextwave is not a comic that can be explained so much as it is one that needs to be experience. So please go experience Nextwave, whether its for your first or five-hundredth time.

Russian Olive to Red King

Written by Kathryn Immonen

This stirring romance about a young couple (and their dog) emphasizes the experience of being apart after one becomes stranded and contact is cut completely. Silence and negative space are used to incredible effect as the Immonens understand a relationship through the forces of absence. It’s quietly moving and manages to somehow land emotional sucker punches in a shockingly subtle fashion. Every time this couple collaborates the result is pure magic, and Russian Olive to Red King is a perfect example of that.

Secret Identity

Superman: Secret Identity #1-4

Written by Kurt Busiek

Widely regarded as one of the greatest Superman stories ever told, this miniseries doesn’t feature the Clark Kent that most readers are familiar with. Instead, it features a hero by the same name who discovers he has the powers of Superman after growing up reading the comics. It offers a more human lens to the Man of Steel’s legend, and that shines through in the artwork. The story never needs to be bigger-than-life because of how well Immonen’s pencils, inks, and colors capture the experience of life. Each small reaction or moment is every bit as potent on the page as the handful of action sequences. If you love superhero stories, then this is one that simply cannot be missed.

Empress

Empress #1-7

Written by Mark Millar

Inks by Wade von Grawbadger

Colors by Ive Svorcina

Immonen collaborated with Mark Millar on a creator-owned series under Marvel’s Icon imprint, skirting around his exclusive contract and delivering lucky fans a story that might never have been otherwise. This story is as much a travelogue through space as its heroine flees her despotic husband with their children. Each new planet, alien species, and piece of technology is a delight to behold as Immonen and his collaborators create so much from scratch. The comic has been labeled as “Book One”, and we can only hope to see Immonen return and invent even more after taking some time off from comics.

Moving Pictures

Written by Kathryn Immonen

Originally published as a webcomic, this early collaboration between the Immonens explored the relationship between a Nazi officer and Canadian museum curator in Nazi-occupied France. It’s striking both for its historical accuracy and the honesty within this very bizarre coupling. The result is something that allows readers to explore the complexity of people without ever becoming maudlin or unnecessarily sympathetic. It is a comic that has aged exquisitely as tensions rise, both nationally and abroad.

Final Level

Secret Avengers (vol. 1) #21

Written by Warren Ellis

Inks by Wade von Grawbadger

Colors by Chris Sotomayor

Ellis and Immonen reteamed for a single issue of Secret Avengers in which a small team has only moments to save the world. It’s an example of just how much story can fit in a single issue of superhero comics with action and dialogue zipping along with absolute efficiency. Nothing feels cramped or unnecessary in this narrative machine. It’s an example of what can be accomplished even in very limited space when two excellent creators are partnered together — hopefully not for the last time.

The Final Night

The Final Night #1-4

Written by Karl Kesel

Inks by Jose Marzan Jr., Jeff Albrecht, and Del Barras

Colors by Lee Loughridge and Patricia Mulvihill

This short and sweet event from DC Comics in which the Sun-Eater places Earth into a seemingly endless night and eventual ice age was a coming out party for Immonen. He captured the scope and stakes of global catastrophe as well as the iconic appearances of the many famous heroes striving to save the day. After more than 20 years, the pages of this comic have aged spectacularly well and reveal just how long Immonen has been one of the best.

Never As Bad As You Think

Written by Kathryn Immonen

This collaboration between the Immonens stands out from their other work as it was conceived primarily as an experiment. The narrative changes every few pages as stories cross and the character focus shifts. Each change delivers something a little bit different too. There are lots of laughs to be had, but a few moments take a much more serious direction. Even when playing with the format of comics and following a story with no clear ending, both Immonens craft something truly special that shows off both the comics medium and these two great talents who have spent so much time working on it.