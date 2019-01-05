Preview: ‘Black Hammer: Director’s Cut’ Presents a Classic Issue in a Whole New Way

Black Hammer is getting a brand new Director’s Cut, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the anticipated special edition.

The hit series is getting a 51-page Director’s Cut edition that will feature high-res and uncleaned scans of Dean Ormston’s inked line art from the first issue of Black Hammer. The new edition will also feature Todd Klein’s lettering, Jeff Lemire‘s original script for the issue, and a high res scan of the original cover, and it will all be in beautiful black and white.

You can get an early taste of the upcoming collection on the following slides, which showcase the gorgeous black and white art that you’ll see when you pick up the director’s cut. If you have read Black Hammer before, you’ll love being reunited with your favorite characters, including Talky-Walky, who makes a mean breakfast regardless of what time or universe he’s in.

If you’re unfamiliar with Black Hammer you can check out the official description for Black Hammer #1 below.

“A new story from the prodigious brain of Jeff Lemire (Descender), amazingly realized by Dean Ormston (The Sandman) and Dave Stewart (Hellboy)!

Once they were heroes, but that age has long since passed. Banished from existence by a multiversal crisis, the old champions of Spiral City—Abraham Slam, Golden Gail, Colonel Weird, Madame Dragonfly, and Barbalien—now lead simple lives in a timeless farming town. Even as they try to find their way home, trouble has a unique way of finding heroes wherever they are!”

The Black Hammer: Director’s Cut hits comic stores on January 16th, 2019 and will retail for $4.99.

Hit the next slide to check out our exclusive preview, and let us know what you think of Black Hammer in the comments!

A Bit Of Space

Wouldn’t Trade It For The World

A Harsh Response

Something Smells Good

Most Days