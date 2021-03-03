Black Hammer Visions #2: Madame Dragonfly Terrifies All in Exclusive Preview

This time next week, you'll be able to stroll into your local comic store and pick up the second issue of Black Hammer Visions, the anthology set in the superhero world crafted by Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston. This time around, the series features a story by Geoff Johns and Scott Kolins. In it, the terrifying Madame Dragonfly introduces a harrowing tale involving a kidnapper and the enigmatic Cabin of Horrors.

ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at the book's interior artwork, which you can see below.

Though none of the stories found in Visions are written by Lemire, he did handpick the creators involved in the development of the shows. When we spoke with him earlier this year, the award-winner writer told us it was just a matter of getting to the write time before he could open his comic book world to others.

"It really just came from the fanboy inside of me wanting to see what other creators whom I admired would do with this universe I had created," he told us. "At this point, after several years of publishing and world-building, I felt confident enough to let others in and see what they would do. Mostly I just wanted to have some fun with the world and characters and open it up a bit."

