‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ Reboot Details Revealed

Last week, Boom! Studios announced that it had acquired the comic book and graphic novel rights to Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Now they have revealed new details on their plans for Buffy, including the creative team and premise for a new ongoing series.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer will be written by Jordie Bellaire with art by Dan Mora. Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon is credited as a story consultant.

The new series will be a complete reboot of the continuity from the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer television series. Taking an “Ultimate Marvel” kind of approach, the new Buffy the Vampire Slayer comic will still feature Buffy and the Scoobies that fans know and love but will update her story for the modern era.

“This is the Buffy Summers you know, who wants what every average teenager wants: friends at her new school, decent grades, and to escape her imposed destiny as the next in a long line of vampire slayers tasked with defeating the forces of evil. But the Slayer’s world looks a lot more like the one outside your window, as this new series brings her into a new era with new challenges, new friends…and a few enemies you might already recognize. The more things change, the more they stay the same, as the Gang – Giles, Willow, Xander, Cordelia and more – faces brand new Big Bads, and a threat lurking beneath the perfectly manicured exterior of Sunnydale High, confirming what every teenager has always known: high school truly is hell.

WELCOME BACK TO THE HELLMOUTH, FOR THE FIRST TIME!”

“Buffy has brought my life so much joy and to be part of that now is ridiculously overwhelming on many levels,” Bellaire said in a statement. “My very favorite aspect of Buffy is how we have a wide group of characters that love each other, hurt each other and sometimes, they even kill each other. I can’t wait to dabble within that universe to find new stories, explore older ones and forever maintain the theme of self-discovery and growing up, whatever that means.”

“It’s an exciting opportunity to be part of reimagining and redesigning the world of Buffy for a modern era while also honoring its exciting history,” Mora said. “The series offers a unique mix of horror, action and the experience of being a teenager where it feels like the world is ending – and in this case, it might!”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer #1 goes on sale January 9th.