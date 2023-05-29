It's Captain America vs Captain America in New Marvel Preview

The day has come when Marvel's two Captains America have come to blows. Captain America: Cold War pairs Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers together for the first time since they've been starring in their own solo titles, Captain America: Symbol of Truth and Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, respectively. The crossover event finds Bucky Barnes turning his back on Steve to take down the Outer Circle from within. Bucky is also working with White Wolf, who was just feuding with Sam. Together with Sharon Carter and Misty Knight, our Captains America traced the Outer Circle to Alaska, where Bucky and White Wolf laid out a trap with a massive explosion that left Sharon and Misty. With Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers disagreeing on the best course of action, a fight is about to break out.

Marvel released a preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #13 by Tochi Onyebuchi, R.B. Silva, Jesus Aburtov, and VC's Joe Caramagna. We pick up right after the explosion, and Steve Rogers is determined to find his son, Ian Rogers, who was kidnapped by Bucky and White Wolf and taken back to his home in Dimension Z. Ian is also Sam Wilson's partner, working as the new Nomad. Steve is ready to charge into Dimension Z to find Ian, and Sam wants them to slow down, develop a plan, and see about their wounded friends. The two longtime friends eventually get into a confrontation, with Steve throwing the first blow when Sam blocks his path into Dimension Z.

Captain America Finale Wraps Up Cold War Event

A new era of Captain America comics will come to an end in August. Marvel launched two Captain America series' last year, one starring Steve Rogers in Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty, and the other featuring Sam Wilson in Captain America: Symbol of Truth. Both titles collided in the crossover event Captain America: Cold War, which is currently running through Sentinel of Liberty and Symbol of Truth. Steve and Sam, along with their allies like Misty Knight and Sharon Carter, are working together to stop Bucky Barnes and White Wolf from unleashing the chaos of Dimension Z. Marvel is teasing Cold War's aftermath in August's Captain America Finale #1.

Writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing, and artist Carmen Carnero have been the creative team on Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty since its inception. While it appears the title could be coming to an end, statements from Kelly and Lanzing, along with Marvel's description of the one-shot, allude to them not being done telling the stories of Steve Rogers, Bucky's journey as the Revolution, Sharon Carter's evolution as the new Destroyer, Black Widow's new mission, and more.

The preview of Captain America: Symbol of Truth #13 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 31st.