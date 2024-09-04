Marvel Updates Carnage's King in Black Costume

Carnage is making his presence felt as the Venom War kicks into high gear. It's father vs. son as Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock battle over possession of the Venom symbiote, who has abandoned the both of them. Eddie and Dylan have both witnessed dire futures that the other is responsible for, and are assembling their armies to stop those futures from happening. This is all while the Venom symbiote has re-bonded with Spider-Man. Looming in the background is Carnage, who still holds a vendetta against Venom and has amassed unspeakable power to secure victory. With that power comes an updated look for the symbiote serial killer.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Venom War #2. Continue reading at your own risk!

Venom War #2 comes from the creative team of Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D'Armata, and VC's Ariana Maher. There are two stories at play: Meridius, an evil version of Eddie Brock from the future, unleashing his zombiotes inside Alchemax, and Spider-Man (with Venom symbiote) confronting Eddie Brock inside a wrestling ring. The Meridius part is where Carnage comes into play. After revealing his zombiotes, Liz Allen turns into Misery and launches an attack on Meridius. However, he sprays Misery with an anti-symbiote weapon called K-chemical and punches her out the high-rise building, sending her crashing to the street below.

Now enters someone that looks like Cletus Kasady wearing a bright red suit and shirt. Carnage chooses to sit and watch the destruction caused by the zombiotes, but by the end of Venom War #2 readers get to see Carnage's new costume.

Carnage unleashes his God form in Venom War

(Photo: Carnage the Conqueror in Venom War #2 - Marvel Comics)

We quickly learn that the man-in-red isn't Cletus Kasady, but the Carnage symbiote wearing the form of its host. Cletus Kasady and Carnage have been on different journeys lately, with the symbiote traveling to Asgard to kill gods and gain more power, and also hopping between universes in Death of the Venomverse. This resulted in Carnage getting a Game of Thrones-style makeover complete with armor and a headdress. Marvel first revealed this new look on the cover of 2022's Carnage #6.

Venom War #2 states that Carnage is looking to make a deal with Meridius, with both of them having the same endgame of defeating Eddie Brock / Venom. The final page shows Venom's new costume as he's surrounded by rampaging zombiotes. So while Eddie, Dylan, and Spider-Man fight for control of Venom, Meridius and Carnage are scheming on a total takeover.