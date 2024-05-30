Classic Doctor Octopus One:12 Collective Figure Is Up for Pre-Order

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The latest figure in Mezco Toyz's outstanding One:12 Collective lineup is a classic Marvel comic book inspired Doc Ock, who comes complete with a huge assortment of accessories and interchangeable parts. Highlights include a removable lab coat, three interchangeable head portraits, and tons of customizable tentacle options.

A full breakdown of the accessories is available in the list below, but first we have the details on how you can add the Doctor Octopus One:12 figure to your collection. It is currently available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $112 with free US shipping slated for January 2025. You won't be charged until it's on the way to your doorstep.

Doctor Octopus One:12 Collective Action Figure Features:



One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 16cm tall

Three (3) interchangeable head portraits

Six (6) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (L) One (1) chop hand (L)



Costume:



Bodysuit

Laboratory coat (removable)

Belt

Accessories: