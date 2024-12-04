Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 12/4/2024

Happy new comic book day! It’s another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn’t every single comic on stands, but we’re breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, IDW, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!

We’ve also carved out some additional space for three of this week’s biggest books, including All-New Venom #1, Two-Face #1, and Snotgirl #16, so if our smaller review here piques your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of both issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here. With all that said, let’s get to this week’s new comics!

DC

Absolute Superman #2

With the pieces now in place, Absolute Superman writer Jason Aaron can let things start to fly with this new series. The remixing of the DCU remains a pretty fascinating anecdote to be considered within each new chapter, but as with the powerful expression in the debut issue it’s the artwork by Rafa Sandoval that makes this series so breathtaking. Sandoval (along with color artist Ulises Arreola) continues to display Superman’s powers as something that shakes the Earth and everyone around it has to reckon with. All of DC’s Absolute comics continue to impress, and Superman is scratching an itch that will satisfy classic and new readers alike. – Spencer Perry

Rating: 5 out of 5

Action Comics #1078

All of the threads come together in Action Comics #1078 and while I’m still a little iffy on Conner and Kenan’s previous side quest, now that Earth is on the line everyone is coming together to solve the problem — but the choices are all bad. To save Earth will require a seemingly suicide-mission from Superman with an unlikely rescue mission from the other team to spare those in the Phantom Zone, and the decision is set to cost Superman his culture. As you can guess, nothing in this plan goes quite to plan, but the result is an issue that is high on energy and action as the plan is carried out as well as emotion with the toll it threatens to take. Artistically, however, this issue feels a little uneven with the two differing art styles being very different and it is, in some moments, a little distracting. The Supergirl backup continues to be a little drawn out and a little confusing, but it seems that the stakes are very high for Kara and there is enough tension in the issue that you get the feeling that there’s a big secret that is going to have a shocking reveal very soon. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Batgirl #2

The mother and daughter conflict at the center of Batgirl #1 was already compelling on its own, but the potential of that dynamic wasn’t truly realized until Ba Bao, Van, Liam, and Tony entered the picture. Writer Tate Brombal utilizes them brilliantly throughout the rest of the issue, especially in scenes between Ba Bao and Shiva, and it genuinely feels like she’s able to get through to Shiva in a way only a parent could ever hope to achieve. Every inch forward in Cassandra and Shiva’s relationship feels earned, and that pairs with frenetic action sequences that feel elegant in one panel and viciously brutal in the next, which are brought to life by the talented team of artist Takeshi Miyazawa, colorist Mike Spicer, and letterer Tom Napolitano. Now, if one thing turns out to be true I’m going to be crushed, but I’ll table that for next month. As it stands, Batgirl is off to an outstanding start, and it has the potential to only get better from here.

– Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

Batman #155

Batman #155 begins the work of tying together some of the threads that have been woven into “The Dying City” in the previous two installments of the arc and while there are a lot of mysteries that still need to unfold, there are big revelations here. The idea of infidelity and what it leads to runs between both the current storyline with the death of the mayor as well as the more past-centric storyline with Bruce’s alleged half-brother. In both cases, there’s missing information that Batman is trying to get and what the issue does very well is not only sees him crack something significant in his case but also sees Batman perhaps not on the victorious side of things, at least for now. Nygma is turning out to be a significant threat, but it remains to be seen just how deep his villainy goes. There’s a lot of forward motion and frankly, just good storytelling in this issue. It’s one of the strongest of the Batman title in a bit. As for the backup story, that’s a preview of Batman Dark Patterns #1 and while it’s not a lot, it’s tantalizing — but is perhaps most notable for how it uses iconic Batman colors to really make its visuals pop. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Batman/Santa Claus: Silent Knight Returns #2

I genuinely have no idea what is going on in Batman/Santa Clause: Silent Knight Returns #2 but we’ve got Santa, Arthurian legend, a Justice League fight against threats, and a really intense-looking holiday party and while the issue is a little challenging to follow, those elements make for a wild and interesting issue. The story appears to be less Batman and Santa and more of a holiday-set Justice League story, but there also appears to be some real stakes here. It’s a little crowded, a little messy, but this one is fun and perfect for the holidays. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

Birds of Prey #16

It truly is a wonderful time to be a Cassandra Cain fan, as DC has hit with a one-two punch of Batgirl and Birds of Prey in back to back months. Batgirl already ruled this week, and to no one’s surprise, Birds of Prey #16 kicks too, and that’s not even taking into consideration what the rest of the team brings to the party. Kelly Thompson’s investment in Cass from the very beginning has paid off in spades, as the team’s concern for Batgirl feels genuine and earned. It also creates wonderful opportunities for Barda to shine like only Barda can, but we also get to see the dynamite art team of Sami Basri, Vicente Cifuentes, Adriano Lucas, and Clayton Cowles put the sheer power of this team on display, and they deliver quite the final page hook to boot. Birds of Prey delivers on every single level, and continues to set a high bar for any team trying to take the throne. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC Horror Presents #2

The newest take on superheroes and supervillains in a horror-based setting once again works well in DC Horror Presents issue two. To start, we are given a quick and effective slasher story featuring a doomed couple encountering a familiar Gotham puppet. To finish out, we see MAX star Oswald Cobbelpot having to deal with a supernatural threat in the Iceberg Lounge. This anthology series has been working well at adding some creepy imagery to the DCU, and implementing some interesting twists into the stories. While this latest outing doesn’t break the “horror wheel” it works well by introducing some interesting new takes on classic comic book characters. If you’re missing out on the Halloween spirit, this new horror anthology is a nice reminder of the spooky season. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

DC Horror Presents: Creature Commandoes #3

This isn’t at all like the Creature Commandos fans are expecting to see in the upcoming animated series, but that’s what makes Dastmalchian’s take here so enjoyable. It’s dark and brooding and messy and just an all-around great read. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

JSA #2

The JSA seemed a bit at odds from within in the team’s All In debut, and with further context from JSA #2, it’s clear that was only the tip of the iceberg. Jeff Lemire fills in some of the blanks in issue #2, revealing the chaotic throwdown that happened at JSA Headquarters and caused the team to be split down the middle. It does provide some welcome context, though the real highlight is getting to see the thrilling throwdown that cause all this havoc in the first place, and things get even better when the battle shifts to the present. The stellar team of Diego Olortegui, Luis Guerrero, and Steve Wands deliver on both, and the promise of even more chaos in issue #3, has me counting the days till next issue. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4 out of 5

Poison Ivy #28

Poison Ivy #28 is a very introspective issue where we get a lot of Pamela’s thoughts about being a messiah figure for a misguided group of devotees that she never asked for, but it also starts to truly pull back the layers and give us the start of an explanation for some of the weird that’s been going on: a conflict between the Green and the Gray that is all Pamela’s fault. Add to that the hilarious side story of Janet and Croc with their very unexpected budding romance and you’ve got an issue that is equal parts thought-provoking and charming. The art here is absolutely stunning as well, particularly when it comes to the mysterious figures the issue introduces. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

Shazam! #18

Things are pretty bleak right now for the Shazam family, and that’s just at the beginning of Shazam! #18. Things only get worse from there, and writer Josie Campbell ratchets up the stakes in a major way as the issue plays out, especially in regards to Mary Marvel and Freddy Freeman. Artist Dan McDaid, colorist Trish Mulvihill, inker Roberto Poggi, and letterer Troy Peteri take this to the extreme though, creating true visual impact for every shocking moment to really bring it home. Freeman’s internal struggle with Mr. Mind and the external signs that follow paint a vivid picture of the pain he’s going through at the moment, and yet the impact is felt by Mary Marvel and Billy in a visceral way as well. It’s always darkest before the dawn never felt more true, and I’m quite invested in what happens next. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3.5 out of 5

Two-Face #1

Harvey Dent has been a terrifying villain for the Dark Knight for decades at this point, as Two-Face has routinely harassed the denizens of Gotham City with his own twisted sense of justice. Despite his status as one of DC Comics’ most recognizable villains, Dent has never received an ongoing series to call his own, until now. For Dent’s first solo outing, writer Christan Ward and artist Fabio Veras set the stage for a very appropriate setting for the Batman villain that is attempting to often rest control away from his twisted half. Based on how Two-Face #1 begins the series, there might be a lot to look forward to in this dark underbelly of Gotham City. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 4 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Marvel

All-New Venom #1

All-New Venom lacks the strong thesis statement that Ewing typically makes when beginning something new. Venom has always been a character and concept that survives more on looking cool than being about anything, but All-New Venom #1 abandons what substance had existed and finds nothing to replace it. It’s hard to be excited about a first-arc secret identity mystery when the hero hiding that identity doesn’t make much of a first impression. Alas, that is the all-new problem that All-New Venom has bonded itself to.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2.5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Avengers Assemble #4

welcomed or even allowed into the nation she once served, and how the strife therein can wreak havoc on an entire region. To show this idea in Victorious pounding on the barrier that the newly ascendant Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Doom, has erected is clever. Enough to carry an entire issue? Less so. It starts solidly enough, but the premise of Victorious standing at Latveria’s border as different Avengers take turns trying to talk her down is a bit tiresome by the time it’s all done, feeling somewhat like a waste of the visual potential of the medium. That said, the arguments and characterizations are strong and it’s easy to sympathize with everyone involved, and it isn’t a bad-looking issue, but it doesn’t quite achieve its full potential. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #27

Putting Miles and T’Challa together could’ve been an easy cash-grab kind of arc for the series, but this is some genuinely great execution of their dynamic. The two alone have great chemistry, but the story taking them deep into Wakandan mythology has really taken things up a notch. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

NYX #6

Out of all the X-Books, NYX seems to be the one moving to its own drum the most, and NYX #6 continues that trend. Jackson Lanzing and Collin Kelly give the team some much needed time off, but a often happens with superheroes, conflict has a habit of seeking them out, even at a Dazzler concert. Speaking of Dazzler, despite only being in the issue a bit, this very much feels like an issue of her solo series, but the intertwining makes sense for this particular group, and the event brings out some of the fun dynamics within the team. It also delivers one of the best versions of Mojo to date, and artist Michael Shelfer, colorist Raul Angulo, and inker Elisabetta D’Amico are a big reason why. There’s something sleek and menacing here about a character that is so often the opposite of sleek, and it really works when combined with this still evolving team. There are times that it feel more like a tie-in issue to Dazzler than another issue of NYX, but if the Mojo stuff takes hold in a big way, this will be an important step in that storyline, and fans won’t want to have missed out. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 3 out of 5

Star Wars: The Battle of Jakku – Republic Under Siege #3

The Battle of Jakku rages on with some interesting character moments in an issue that might seem like a lot for those who aren’t up to date on Marvel’s Star Wars universe. There are a few too many moving pieces here at the end of the day but when The Battle of Jakku hits, it is able to hit hard. Segura and Raffaele have a good handle on the Jedi-packed universe and there are interesting elements to be found. Still, there are some side stories here that aren’t able to hit the same heights as Republic Under Siege at its best. Marvel’s Star Wars can still explore some meaty, interesting parts of the timeline but it always risks the danger of being drowned out by too many voices in the kitchen when it comes to its characters, as we see here. – Evan Valentine

Rating 3 out of 5

The Avengers #21

Much has been written about the upcoming Avengers vs X-Men 2 event, which was going to revisit an event that was pretty divisive despite its strong sales. If anyone could pull it off though it was the team of Jed MacKay, Valerio Schiti, Federico Blee, and Cory Petit, though we’ll have to wait and see if that happens, because this was not that book at all. While the first few pages certainly give the impression of an impending throwdown, what follows is sort of a throwback to the delightful X-Team off time moments of the past, where the X-Men would play baseball or football when they weren’t saving the world. This time it’s Avengers vs X-Men but in that format, and you can’t help but smile at delightful meetings and moments from Juggernaut and Glob and Storm. MacKay also enriches relationships between Captain Marvel and Cyclops, while also providing a unique perspective in exchanges between Vision and Kid Omega. While this was not at all expected, it was truly delightful, though I can see some feeling like the rug was pulled out from under them a bit regarding expectations. – Matthew Aguilar

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

The Ultimates #7

In pre-launch interviews, writer Deniz Camp pitched The Ultimates as a superhero team by way of a resistance network. That’s mostly been true in concept rather than execution until now — young Tony Stark would refer to the Ultimates as a network, but readers would mostly see them operating as an assembled force — but The Ultimates #7 gives a clearer example of how the network functions, showing individual members scattered and on differing pursuits. Some are mourning — be it Tony Stark or those lost on the day of the disaster for which the Ultimates have been framed. Their means of mourning or furthering the cause couldn’t be more varied — some partake in a communal display despite the risk to their life and liberty. The elder heroes drink respectfully at a bar, the younger generation takes the fight directly to the enemy or brings citizens into the fold, and those with the means grow the movement beyond any perceived worldly limit. The key here — as Hawkeye poetically puts it — is that whether it’s the war at home or against oppression on another continent or another realm of the world tree, it’s all one fight. It’s a wonderfully thoughtful reassessment of what a superhero coalition should be to meet the meaning needed in our current moment. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Werewolf By Night #5

Writer Jason Loo does a good job juggling a lot of different supernatural corners of the Marvel universe, but a larger cohesion appears to be missing from the narrative itself, at least one that makes it flow. Series artist Sergio Dávila’s artwork also is at its best when he’s allowed to explore detail in closer images, anything that requires a big scope leaves something to be desired. There’s also an inconsistency across the images that stands out (say, for example, the size of Elsa Bloodstone’s hair). – Spencer Perry

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Wolverine #4

It’s a real shame that Logan’s latest foray in the wilderness continues to feel like one of the weaker titles in the “From The Ashes” status quo of Marvel’s X-Books. The idea that Wolverine is now a mentor to a young Wendigo is an extremely interesting concept but its hampered by the continuing exposition that flies fast and furious from Logan. Sometimes, the series would greatly benefit from quieter moments that could reflect on Logan’s new wilderness setting though there are some gems to be found here. The Constrictor makes for a funny addition to the series, as the blue-collar villain has quite the run-in with the Wolverine this time around. While the final reveal of the mystery villain might throw fans for a loop, it makes for an interesting hook for the future. Wolverine still needs to hammer out some of the chinks in its armor to truly stand toe-to-toe with the other offerings of the X-universe at the moment. – Evan Valentine

Rating: 2.5 out of 5

X-Force #6

X-Force #6 feels like someone pressing an emergency button after realizing that the series of near-random events of the past five issues haven’t amounted to much. The insertion of a new villain who has supposedly been there all along feels like an attempt to backfill meaning onto a meaningless endeavor. That Forge creates simulations of exes to serve as the angel and devil on his shoulders is somehow more offputting than his seeming inability to have regard for the lives of his teammates. It all lacks verve or meaning and is an increasingly tiresome endeavor. – Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Image Comics

I Hate Fairyland #18

It’s honestly a little disappointing that this is the “endgame” for I Hate Fairyland, because this return has been a total ball. Young has Gert digging into parts of herself we haven’t seen before and she’s clicking as a character in a way she hasn’t in some time. Pile on even more alt-universe Gerts and you’ve got yourself a winner. – Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Snotgirl #16

Overall, Snotgirl #16 is an issue that is well worth the wait. The series brings readers right back in while giving them just a bit of character development for Lottie as well. By serving as both a catch-up issue as well as by giving readers something just a little bit fresh for this character — and not to mention making some of-the-moment references to social media — the series has not only recaptured what made it such a favorite when we last got a new issue but also makes it a timely read for the now as well. The life cycle of an influencer may be short and unpredictable, but with Snotgirl #16, fans are going to continue to want to like, subscribe, and follow. – Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5 (Read the full review here)

Other Publishers

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Nightwatcher #4

Nothing solidifies a new hero’s presence like introducing an inverted doppelganger rival. Nightwatcher does this by constating the title hero — who might be described as a “chaotic good” vigilante fighting for the good of the community despite the corrupt systems at play — with the newly arrived Ysengrin — who might be described as a “lawful good” bounty hunter whose comfortable working for the corrupt systems because, ultimately, those he hunts are guilty of something. Contrasting both the lighting effects of their suits and the lining of their speech bubbles, red against blue, is a simple but effective visual motif. Outside this first meeting, Attorney General Hale is a creature of the system, playing all sides to his advantage, the perfect representation of everything that Jennika opposes. All of this is established without losing the heart of the story, that of a man on the run who ultimately is faced with a choice between escaping his sordid past or taking steps towards atonement. Nightwatcher #4 is morally murky street-level storytelling executed well.

– Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5