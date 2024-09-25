Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/25/2024

Happy new comic book day! It's another major week in comics, and the ComicBook staff have come together to break down and review as many of the big comics releasing this week as possible. Now obviously this isn't every single comic on stands, but we're breaking down new releases from Marvel, DC, Image Comics, BOOM! Studios, Dark Horse, Dynamite, Oni Press, Mad Cave Studios, DSTLRY, and more!



We've also carved out some additional space for three of this week's biggest books, including Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull #1, Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #1, and Avengers Annual #1, so if our smaller review here piques your interest, make sure to check out the full review for a much more comprehensive analysis of all three issues. As for ratings, we keep things simple with a whole or half number out of five, and you can check out some of our previous reviews right here! With all that said, let's get to this week's new comics!

DC #1 Absolute Power: Origins #3 An excellent tie-in to Absolute Power comes to an end in its third issue, once again diving deep into the mind of Amanda "The Wall" Waller. One of the most interesting aspects of this mini-series conclusion is Waller talking with her daughter and struggling to build a relationship with her in the face of the world she wants to build. Origins acts as the perfect tie-in to Absolute Power, performing a compelling deep dive into The Wall's take on the world. At the end of the day, Absolute Power: Origins feels like essential reading for Absolute Power and that is the best kind of tie-in to earth-shattering comic book crossovers. – Evan Valentine



Rating 4.5 out of 5 Action Comics #1069 Superman and The Challenge From the Stars ends its three-part story in true Superman fashion with the Man of Steel not only showing why he's the best of heroes, but by showing what teamwork looks like as well even when you are the most powerful player in the game. The whole arc was a nice little interlude before we get to All In, but it also felt like a nice resent, with Superman's core values perfectly on display with plenty of action as well. Additionally the Lois & Clark: In Love. At Work finale is also very good in that it genuinely highlights the challenges that both Clark and Lois face when trying to balance their jobs as well as the dynamic of their relationship that lets them truly see and support one another. Two great stories that show the full breadth of the characters. – Nicole Drum. Rating: 4.5 out of 5 Batman: The Brave and The Bold #13 Nearly a year and a half into its run, Batman: The Brave and the Bold has proven itself to be an ever-evolving and fun menagerie of DC adventures. There isn't really a weak story in the bunch, but the highlights are easily the more eccentric team-ups between Green Arrow and Shazam! in Troy Peteri and David Baldeon's "Downtime at the Diner", and the first chapter in a crossover between John Constantine and Streaky the Super-Cat in "Petsurrection." As a showcase for the weirdness that the DCU has to offer, Brave and the Bold is continuing to deliver. – Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4.5 out of 5 Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #1 The Last Halloween #1 is a well-crafted and worthy next chapter to the story that not only deftly matches the original's tone but sets the stage for an intriguing, sure to be classic Batman story. Loeb slips back into writing this story as though it's a comfortable pair of shoes and walks the reader back into Gotham's dark and frightened heart. Batman's overview narration of what is happening definitely does a lot of telling, but doesn't distract from the pieces of dialogue that we get on the pages nor does it take from the art, provided by Eduardo Risso who takes up the challenge of following in the footsteps of the late Tim Sale and does it beautifully. The issue is a fitting complement to the original while also functioning as a solid kick off to its own story. While Sale is no longer with us to provide the art, the art here still honors and furthers the visual storytelling legacy and supports everything in a way that leaves readers wanting more. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 5 out of 5 (Click to read full review) Harley Quinn #43 Harley Quinn #43 does a really nice job of wrapping up Harley's current story right before heading off for All In and it does it by leaning into what Harley does best: uses all of her skills. Howard leans in to the idea that, underneath it all, Harley is a psychologist who knows human beings and how they operate and that is her real super power. We also get to see Harley use that super power for good while still being flawed – and she makes the case for the importance of allowing our heroes to be flawed. While this arc has had its ups and downs, this conclusion works very well and it's great to see the character land firmly in herself again at last. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 4.5 out of 5

DC #2 (Photo: DC) Green Arrow #16 For better or for worse, Absolute Power is continuing to wreak havoc on the Green Arrow family, and this issue showcases all of the entertaining and frustrating elements that that entails. Joshua Williamson's script is well executed, even as it remains predicated on twists without any meaningful context behind them. Amancay Nahuelpan and Sean Izaakse's art is seamlessly aligned together, with clever and expressive decisions made when rendering the series' ever-growing roster of characters. While this issue is far from perfect, it does sufficiently lay the runway for whatever Absolute Power has in store next. – Jenna Anderson



Rating: 4 out of 5 Outsiders #11 Outsiders' finale is nothing short of operatic, weaving a top-notch tale about life, loss, and the beauty of comic storytelling. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing's script is endlessly clever and poignant, wrapping up the series' disparate plotlines in a satisfying and emotional fashion. Robert Carey's art is as dynamic and opulent as ever, rendering rainy cityscapes and the blank void of the multiverse with an equal sense of depth. There has been nothing quite like Outsiders in the past year of comics, and I am delighted that it was able to culminate on such good terms. – Jenna Anderson Rating: 5 out of 5 Power Girl #13 Power Girl is such a solid book that it can go entire issues without its titular hero and you don't mind one bit. Issue #13 focuses entirely on Omen, giving her more of the spotlight she deserves and allowing the saga a small detour away from Power Girl. It's a brisk issue with some really enjoyable elements at play. Plus, a new character debut in the third act does a lot to get you excited for whatever's next. – Charlie Ridgely Rating: 4 out of 5 The Flash #13 The Flash is absolutely wild, and I mean that in the best way possible. At no point did I have The Flash working elements of humanity and child birth into the Speed Force, but we are here, and I gotta say, it was well worth the trip. Simon Spurrier really delves into this world in a way I never expected, unlocking a way to relate to it and to the speedsters that it calls upon in truly unique ways. Ramon Perez, Matt Herms, and Pete Pantazis sort of break your mind at times as The Flash maneuvers through reality breaking scenarios, though it's when the family becomes involved that the story truly starts to hit its stride, and it never looks back. This was not at all what I expected, but leave it to this dynamite team to leave any expectations in the dust and break new ground, and you can absolutely sign me up for more. – Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Zatanna: Bring Down The House #4 This issue feels tailor-made for me in many ways, mostly because it's primarily Zatanna and John Constantine just interacting, which to me is a recipe for success. Mariko Tamaki does one better though, weaving humor, intrigue, and welcome answers to the ongoing mystery throughout the two just simply existing together, which again, is a win in itself. Javier Rodriguez and Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou literally work magic throughout the issue, and this is easily one of my favorite books visually in the series, including one simply breathtaking splash page that demands to be a poster on the wall. Zatanna vs Zatara is going to be epic, but even before that showdown finally happens, the team has already delivered one of the character's best outings to date. – Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Marvel #1 (Photo: Marvel) Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 Elektra's time as the "Woman Without Fear" has been a high mark for the character overall, attempting to save Hell's Kitchen as a way to prove herself to Matt Murdock. Most of this issue focuses on Elektra fighting against the likes of Count Nefaria and Silverman, and while it's a strong enough brawl, it does feel a tad lacking at times in terms of overall characterization. Luckily, Dowling and Fiorellie on artistic duties work some magic here, adeptly covering the fight and the more grounded moments of this underworld extravaganza. Ultimately, had the characterization been a bit stronger, this could have been a great outing for Elektra but it failed to capitalize on the new Daredevil's crime-fighting career. – Evan Valentine



Rating: 3 out of 5 Namor #3 Even when there's less going on than in previous issues, Aaron's Namor has yet to hit a speed bump. The Sub-Mariner is constantly at war with himself and his past, while simultaneously using the clarity from those memories to try and stop a literal war unfolding all around him. It's a brilliant character study and a fantastic exploration of the Marvel Universe beneath the surface. – Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 5 out of 5 NYX #3 Despite a few moments of overdone platitudes or shaky characterization, this new generation of NYX continues to possess potential. Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing's approach to the ensemble delivers poignancy and action in equal measure, perfectly accompanied by Francesco Mortarino's chunky-but-lively aesthetic. NYX definitely remains a relevant book for this moment, and I'm curious to see exactly what the future holds for it. – Jenna Anderson Rating: 4 out of 5 Phases of the Moon Knight #2 There's a lot to like about this Phases of the Moon Knight idea, even if every story isn't a knockout. The two stories in issue #2 depict a throwback detective-type adventure for Moon Knight and a futuristic tale set in the 2800s. The former, from writer Jed MacKay, is the much stronger of the two, but both find ways to be enjoyable. Neither lingers too long or outstays their welcome. – Charlie Ridgely Rating: 3 out of 5

Phoenix #3 Though the series IS filled with grand action and huge splash pages from series artist Alessandro Miracolo, there is a gentleness at the heart of the Phoenix comic that is what really makes it sing. Miracolo channels the tender nature of the character in moments where her empathy and understanding become her biggest superpower, and series writer Stephanie Phillips continues to prove she has a firm understanding of the character. Spectacular visuals continue to collide with a personal take on a classic hero, making this a secret dark horse for one the best books out of the new X-Men. – Spencer Perry



Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #2 (Photo: Marvel) The Amazing Spider-Man #58 Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr's run on your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is inching toward its finale as the creative team unleashes one of the most brutal fights in Peter Parker's history. While there have been elements of time travel, snow deities, and Paul in the overall run, Tombstone has been a key focal point in the run so far. Lonnie Lincoln is given plenty of time to shine here as he looks to do the unthinkable, with only Spidey managing to stop the mob boss from killing his own daughter. Not since J. Michael Straczynski's Morlun storyline have I seen a more hard-hitting battle for Spider-Man and while there have certainly been issues with the run overall, this latest issue makes it seem that Wells and Romita Jr. are going out on the highest of notes. If you've been looking for a more serious Spidey tale, The Amazing Spider-Man #58 is well worth your time and might be my favorite issue from the team so far. – Evan Valentine Rating 4.5 out of 5 The Avengers Annual #1 The Infinity Watch has been a genuinely pleasant surprise over the past few months, and now this part of the saga has concluded in the pages of Avengers Annual #1. Granted, it's just really the introduction, but it's a compelling one, and shows that perhaps the Infinity Stones still have some life left in them after all. The Avengers Annual illustrates the stakes for failure rather effectively, and the contrasting personalities within the group showcase a lot of promise, with a few truly standing out by issue's end. While we'll have to wait and see what's next for this eclectic group, Marvel has managed to get me invested and eager to see what that future holds. – Matthew Aguilar



Rating: 4 out of 5 (Click to read full review) Ultimate Spider-Man #9 Though not a down step in any way, this is the first issue of Ultimate Spider-Man that has marginally felt like the wheels were spinning. Writer Jonathan Hickman reconvenes his characters into similar situations, with the Peter/Harry storyline feeling the most like its marching in place. The good news is that even when it seems to partially stall itself out, it's still an engaging read. Series artist Marco Checchetto continues to do amazing work, making the action engaging and the slower moments have equal amounts of impact for readers. This continues to be a special book. – Spencer Perry Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Uncanny X-Men #3 In the wake of Krakoa, many readers wondered if the "From The Ashes" status quo would be able to live up to its predecessor and from Uncanny X-Men's first three issues, the answer is a resounding yes. Gail Simone might be focusing on the merry mutants that were featured most prominently in X-Men '97 but she has given them far different roles here. Setting the stage for a new generation of mutants, across all the titles, is a compelling twist but Uncanny feels like the strongest of the bunch so far. Simone and Marquez are firing on all engines here, doing an amazing job with both the recognizable mutants and their new students. On top of this, Gail has crafted quite the creepy new villain, who readers get to see in action this time around. Uncanny X-Men feels like the "must-read" book of the Marvel mutant line and that fact might just continue for issues to come if history is any indication. – Evan Valentine Rating 4 out of 5

X-Force #3 X-Force #3 is a flat affair. Marcus To's artwork is stellar, as usual. However, his style's openness and natural flair for superheroics don't fit well with a book where tech and moral ambiguity are big themes, perhaps better evoked by a more shadowy style with finer details. As is, the issue is fine enough to look at, but the plot is a pretty barebones superhero affair and most of the dialog is basic bickering. There's not much memorable here and the issue is likely to be forgotten once its closed. – Jamie Lovett



Rating: 2.5 out of 5

Image #1 (Photo: Image Comics) Rogue Sun #22 There's a lot going on here (perhaps a little too much) but the issue remaining rooted in the long-term effects of tragedy and grief help keep it engaging from page to page. The clean and crisp action also helps Rogue Sun move tremendously, creating a comic that's always got something on its mind but is never bogged down by its own ideas. – Charlie Ridgely



Rating: 4 out of 5 Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #2 The second of 4 issues retelling the story of Frankenstein by telling the story of one body part used to create his monster, Universal Monsters: Frankenstein #2 this time centers around the brain – and how it goes a little bit awry. Story-wise, this is an interesting book and this particular approach is fascinating. Walsh does a great job with that, slowly unfolding what is ultimately a tragic tale. Art-wise, however, the book is a little harder to follow as some of the characters, at times, look too much alike to easily discern. Over all though, it's a solid story and it will be interesting to see where it goes next. – Nicole Drum



Rating: 3 out of 5