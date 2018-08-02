Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 3/14/2018

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews!

The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today from Action Comics #999 to Xena #2 and all that falls between. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week, that includes Eternity Girl #1, New Mutants: Dead Souls #1, Vampironica #1, and Why Art? The links to those are also included with a snippet from the review in the following slides.

Also, we should clarify that we’ve simplified our ratings. If you’re a longtime fan, you’ve likely seen both letters and numbers attached to comic reviews. Going forward, this is now a whole number out of five; that’s it!

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers and then in alphabetical order.

DC #1

ACTION COMICS #999

Rather than going for fireworks and scale in the final issue before Action Comics #1000, this issue focuses on character and the small touches that make Superman great. It’s an excellent choice that grounds the story in dual narratives about some of Superman’s greatest antagonists. No punches are needed as both stories emphasize empathy as the Man of Steel’s real superability. His vision offers just as much insight as heat, providing new decisions and careful reflections on recent events. It’s a sweet, short story that offers inspiration that readers can actually visualize. Action Comics #999 is an excellent end point as the torch is passed to a new team next month. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BATGIRL AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #20

“Guilt-Striken” provides a mostly fitting conclusion to the surprising events of last issue, all while propelling things into an intriguing new direction. Huntress is at the center of the issue, with Antonio’s colorful art bringing her to life in a dynamic and beautiful way. While the issue isn’t perfect, it makes circumstances interesting enough and leaves enough open possibilities to keep fans captivated. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

DETECTIVE COMICS #976

James Tynion IV might be leaving Detective Comics, but he’s got one more story to tell before he goes, and it might end up being one of his best. The team has rarely been this fractured, but it leads to some truly captivating discussions, particularly between Tim and Bruce. The art of Javier Fernandez only bolsters these interactions, though it is a bit uneven in parts. Still, few can draw as striking a Batman or Batwoman like Fernandez can, so that’s easily forgiven. The journey is nearing its end, but it looks like Detective might have saved the best for last. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

ETERNITY GIRL #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

What is arguably the most fascinating thing about Eternity Girl is the way it manages to tackle all of this darkness, complete with some trippy, spooky, and gruesome imagery, without ever devolving into violence porn or dour hopelessness. In contrast to so many depressed and lost characters in contemporary fiction, Caroline seems at least on the surface to have a relatively functional support network of well-meaning people who genuinely care for and root for her, even if they cannot entirely relate to her inherently inhuman concerns. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

FLASH #42

Dan Panosian’s art lends The Flash #42 a kind of Silver Age feel that slows down the fast-moving blast radius of the “Perfect Storm” story just when you need it to. Whether that was part of the intent by writer Joshua Williamson or not, it serves the overall arc well to have a moment where the foot is off the throttle for at least a second: in a story with so many characters and so many balls in the air, a constant, full-speed-ahead approach like we have seen for the last few issues can eventually become tiring. It does not last long, though, and ultimately the issue ends on a really effective cliffhanger with some really creepy visuals. A lot of credit should go to Hi-Fi, whose colors help to sell the issue (something always necessary when you get a lot of speedsters and all their lightning and such together in one place). One has to wonder what this arc’s thesis will be, though: with “Flash War” on the horizon, this story seems to hinge on a series of bad decisions by Barry and that feels like it sets up the book’s hero to be the “bad guy” in his own story. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #2

GOTHAM CITY GARAGE #11

The third act of Gotham City Garage‘s story has officially begun, and fans will hopefully be satisfied with how things ramp up. The first half of the issue sneaks up on you, telling the story of Mercy Graves while providing a little bit of insight into how Luthor’s tyranny works. The second half is somewhat dominated by characters catching up with each other, which might seem a little boring for some, but it’s done in a way that’ll make fans excited for what’s next. And the final pages of the issue tie everything together in a surprisingly poignant way. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

HAL JORDAN AND THE GREEN LANTERN CORPS #40

After several issues of setup, Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps #40 finally gets to the big showdown between a contingent of Green Lanterns and Zod and his Kryptonian family. Rafa Sandoval’s art is appropriately exciting and dynamic, he finally gets to unleash nearly 20 pages of madcap action of teeth-gritting Green Lanterns pounding the Kryptonians with bruising constructs. The fight doesn’t reach the epic levels of past Green Lantern arcs, but most fans of the series should enjoy it. One highlight of the book was pairing Guy Gardner against the pre-teen Lor-Zod. Watching Guy struggle against his desire to beat the Kryptonian twerp is inspired writing by Robert Vendetti. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA #26

Justice League of America continues a solid run with #26, though this issue does feel a little average compared to the last. It seemed as though #25 was beginning another chapter in the saga of Angor, but that tale came abruptly to an end this week. That said, it was a worthy conclusion, and Orlando continues to prove that he knows how to write hopeful, meaningful dialogue between characters. There’s a bit of a clean slate going into the next issue, and it will be interesting to see how this team handles the transformation into a very new, seemingly very different kind of story. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

MISTER MIRACLE #7

Nothing brings family together like a birth… even when that family is the Female Furies. After Barda revealed that she was pregnant in the last issue, Mister Miracle #7 jumps forward several months for the birth of the baby. Tom King and Mitch Gerads choose not to directly address last issue’s cliffhanger ending, but we do get a subtle hint about its effect on Scott. While this issue continues to showcase the strong and nuanced relationship between Scott and Barda, the high point is the arrival of several Furies, all of whom are still delightfully wicked, but show a begrudging love for their estranged “sister.” One even presents Scott with a knife that can cut through Barda’s skin, which will help with the childbirth. Sure, the Furies plan to use that knife on Scott when he returns to his duties as Highfather, but it’s still a touching moment. I’m not as high on the King/Gerads Mister Miracle series as other reviewers, but this still was a very enjoyable read. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW SUPER MAN & THE JUSTICE LEAGUE OF CHINA #21

After 21 issues, this series has created sufficiently complicated narratives and relationships to remind readers of Amazing Spider-Man in its Silver Age prime. That’s a compliment, if it was unclear. The big picture involving a new iteration of Aquaman and political turmoil with North Korea is enough to drive action and plot forward. Yet small subplots of romantic entanglements and family secrets continue to simmer. The Aquaman story is growing into a more dynamic event with each issue as excellent new designs are revealed to capture a mysterious, magical origin. New Super-Man is firing on all engines and capturing everything readers might want from a young adult title on scales big and small. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

DC #3

RAGMAN #6

Ragman has been one of the most pleasant surprises from DC over the past few months, and Ray Fawkes takes it out on a high note. While there’s plenty of action in this issue, the best parts of the story are the personal ones, as Ragman’s internal monologue with his friends provides most of the tension and stakes. Sure there are people’s lives in the balance, but the characters’ internal struggles with the consequences of his next movie are what keep you invested. Some lovely art from Inaki Miranda provides the perfect backdrop for this emotional story about guilt and honor, and you can’t help but wish there was more to come. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

RED HOOD AND THE OUTLAWS #20

What is Bizarro hiding? That’s been the slow burn of Red Hood and The Outlaws, and while this issue advances readers closer to finding out, what makes this otherwise expository part of the story truly stand out is how readers get a glimpse into the minds and motivation of Jason, Bizarro, and Artemis. Bizarro in particular is handled with such nuance and grace that it’s a delight to read and whatever he’s planning or dealing with, this issue deeply humanizes the character. Scott Lobdell’s dialogue is sharp and precise while Dexter Soy’s art (with color by Veronica Gandini) is pitch perfect, particularly in the issue’s final panel. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

SCOOBY APOCALYPSE #23

Ron Wagner’s workmanlike art is not as clear a fit for the world of Scooby Apocalypse as that of the somewhat more stylized and occasionally twisted Howard Porter, but it suits this month’s issue well. Scooby Apocalypse #23 from writers Keith Giffen and J.M. Dematteis, centers on “A Dog and His Boy,” Scooby’s relationship to Cliffy, a character introduced for the comic, and while it is still very much set in the strange, sad, gruesome world of Scooby Apocalypse, some of the more monstrous, widescreen sensibilities are tempered in a story where immediate danger is put on the back burner to serve character-developing break in the action.

In a backup story, Giffen and Dematteis work with Scott Kolins on the strange, trippy, beautiful Secret Squirrel — but it will read better in collections as there is so little space for the backups that just when you start to get acclimated to the world of the story (radically different from that of Scooby Apocalypse), it’s over. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SCOOBY DOO WHERE ARE YOU #91

Writer Derek Fridolfs and artist Randy Elliott take Scooby-Doo: Where Are You?, a series that is aimed squarely at the animated series’ original audience of under-10 kids, a fun direction with this week’s #91. Elliott and colorist Silvana Brys manage to keep the characters on-model without succumbing to the stiffness that often marked the cartoons, without becoming too rubbery or fluid and looking like one of the latter-day knockoffs. Panel layouts are fun, creative, and easy to follow for young eyes. A second feature from writer Terrance Griep, artist Fabio Laguna, and Heroic Age colors provides a story that is wackier, more daring, but ultimately a little less satisfying because it has that ring of latter-day impersonation, and character designs for the supporting characters that look ever-so-slightly too contemporary and leave the classic Mystery Inc. models feeling out of place as a result. Neither tale is revolutionary, both are fun and well-executed, but the first is a real treat. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

SIDEWAYS #2

It was hard to compound on the success and storytelling of the debut of Sideways, but this issue did exactly that. Rocafort and DiDio are in a rhythm with this character and this issue does a lot to add to his personality and further his journey as a hero. There is wit, excitement, action, and emotion in every page of this book, which is exactly what readers need when getting involved with a new character. It’s very reminiscent of some of the best Spider-Man runs out there, where you mix equal parts Spidey action and Peter Parker’s teenage mind. What takes Sideways a notch above other books is its ability to make you care about what’s going on in the character’s present, while carefully crafting an enormous story outside of his scope that will certainly come back around before all is said and done. Everything with Sideways feels very intentional, and it’s clear that the creative team is giving their all to this kid. You should too. It’s time to jump on the Sideways hype train. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #4

SUICIDE SQUAD #37

Picking up right where issue #36 left off, Suicide Squad #37 is a decent read but doesn’t really deliver the same way the previous issue is. There’s a lot of filler here, with the team blown to bits into a digital space and Hack still trying to determine who killed her. The issue opens with a flashback for Hack, but it doesn’t really connect to anything in the issue in a meaningful way. Outiside Belle Reve, Waller continues to be ineffectual and doesn’t really have control over anything even if she did manage to stop Hack, at least for the moment. While the previous issue was fantastic, this one is a little lacking. Hopefully the story picks back up next issue, especially now that The Wall is clearly in charge. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

SUPERGIRL #19

With Supergirl coming to an end next month, this issue very much felt like a personal, carefully crafted story that Steve Orlando and Vita Ayala wanted to write while they still had the chance and readers willing to take the time with a slower paced issue will be so very glad they did. While the beignning and ending connect to the larger story of the series the bulk of this issue are focused on how Supergirl’s heroics impact just one particular person and what that means. Sure, the DEO may not believe in Supergirl, and the people of National City may not be big fans right now either, but true heroes aren’t always popular and this issue does an absolutely beautiful job of conveying that, reminding readers that there’s a lot to love about the Girl of Steel. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

TITANS #21

A fatally flawed high concept haunts the “Titans Apart” storyline, and the beautiful art and strong storytelling of Paul Pelletier, inker Andrew Hennessy, and colorist Adriano Lucas can’t quite overcome it in Titans #21.

Part of what hurts is that it seems clear that Dan Abnett likes and understands these characters, but just cannot quite crack the code to give the current story — the Justice League has put the Titans “out of business” and now nobody will believe Roy Harper when he tells them there is danger on the horizon — a sheen of believability. Strong characterization has been his calling card since the start of Rebirth, and seeing abrupt about-faces from some of the characters, which seem calculated to fit the high concept of a story that was already done better in Countdown to Final Crisis more than a decade ago, is frustrating. Complaining about corporate characters who have had dozens of writers and artists being “inconsistent” or “out of character” is usually a sign that the writer is doing something outside of the audience’s comfort zone, but in this case Abnett has earned our trust. There is no reason not to go on this journey with him — except that every step of the way it feels wrongheaded. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 2 out of 5

TRINITY #19

For all of the battle and intrigue leading up to the conclusion of the “No Home For You Here” arc, Trinity #19 is a boring, long-winded, disappointment leading up to the least surprising reveal you could imagine. Unless you’re terribly invested in this story arc, you can skip this issue and pick back up later on, that’s how dry and predictable it is. Just an issue of Wonder Women, Superman, and Batman talking about fighting with no real purpose or meaning except to reveal that, inexplicably, the very bad guy they are trying to fight — Deimos — is the one asking the questions, a reveal particularly insulting when Wonder Woman claims to have known all along. This whole arc could have been done so much better. Instead, we’re just left lacking. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

WILDSTORM MICHAEL CRAY #6

Michael Cray’s arrangement looms over him as he carries out yet another mission too terrifying for the average man. The adventure is fueled by instructions becoming the titular character’s inner monologue in a fast-paced issue #6, complete with an unexpected finale hooking us in for issue #7. Bryan Hill has a hit on his hand, wisely collaborating a bit with the well-versed Warren Ellis on this adventure. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 4 out of 5

WONDER WOMAN #42

During a flashback in Wonder Woman #42, Jason calls attention to the stilted introductions of Jack Kirby’s Fourth World comics. It’s an exceptionally poor choice as the issue surrounding this scene readily engages with narration and dialogue every bit as clunky with none of the creativity. Jason remains a cipher of a character, stating and restating his existence without ever becoming a recognizable person. Action sequences are again explained in the most grating fashion possible, grinding any elements of excitement to a halt. This is a perfectly readable issue of Wonder Woman, and that may be its only saving grace, because it’s unclear why anyone would keep reading after its over. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #1

ALL NEW WOLVERINE #32

“Orphans” packs a punch in a delightful and heartfelt way. Though the issue’s concept is relatively simple, it takes things everywhere from heartbreaking to hilarious, with a dash of political relevance. Tying it all together is Morissette-Phan’s beautifully-hued art, which transports readers to a story all throughout place and time. Fans of Laura’s adventures — or just of a fun Marvel read — definitely need to check this out. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

ASTONISHING X-MEN #9

Writer Charles Soule is paired with artist Matteo Bufanagi for this issue and Bufanagi does a slick and subtle job of depicting Proteus’ mind storm, using irregularly shaped panels throughout the issue to represent distortions in reality. It’s one of the best looking issues of Soule’s Astonishing X-Men run yet. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

AVENGERS #684

This issue of Avengers is split into two parts. Joe Bennet illustrates the return of the Hulk, which reexamines the tragedy of Bruce Banner in a way that primes him for the upcoming Immortal Hulk series. Paco Medina pushes the story of “No Surrender” forward with the reveal of who Voyager really is. Both parts of the story are well executed, and the former dovetails nicely into the latter as “No Surrender” continues to escalate in exciting ways. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

BEN REILLY SCARLET SPIDER #15

Ben Reilly Scarlet Spider #15 serves as a tie-in to Marvel’s Damnation event and explains how Ben Reilly joined up with the Midnight Sons that are trying to stop Mephisto from taking over Las Vegas. You’d think that Reilly, a superhero/reformed supervillain, would just want to help save the city he’s been protecting for months, but it turns out that he’s only helping to protect his “aunt” June, who was kidnapped by the mysterious Diogenes Society. But hey, at least Reilly gets to punch out a small girl in the process before moving on to fighting demons! This issue is a totally superfluous tie-in, necessary only for current readers of the series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

DESPICABLE DEADPOOL #296

Deadpool finally hits rock bottom as he confronts his former hero Captain America in a street brawl that covers the entire issue. The fight is primarily served as garnishment for the pairs conversation. It’s standard action, give or take a comedic impalement. The meat of the issue is the discussion of Steve Roger’s guilt for what was done in his name during Secret Empire. Unfortunately, Steve serves as a strawman and this argument and no greater purpose or theme seems to be served. Readers will understand Deadpool’s sad state of mind, but not much more when all is said and done. The point is clear before the issue is halfway through and by the end it’s clearly time to move on to the next thing. Bring on the bad guys! — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

Marvel #2

DOCTOR STRANGE #387

Donny Cates is having a lot of fun writing for Marvel Comics, or at least that’s the impression given by his work on Doctor Strange. The ongoing petty rivalry between Strange and Loki is enough to make this issue worth checking out, but the way Nico Henrichon depicts Las Vegas as a stygian abyss makes it a must-read comic. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 5 out of 5

FALCON #6

At the start of its second arc, nothing in Falcon improves, and what little charm there was is lost to some exceedingly disappointing decisions. The series remains focused on banter that fails to capture character or even the delightful camp of a superhero story. Characters make jokes over a literal pile of innocent corpses, providing the most obnoxious example of far too many exchanges that make little to no sense. Threats of vampires alluded to in Falcon #5 are only slightly defined and whatever action that exists on the page is either static or buried in speech bubbles. The real failure of Falcon #6 arrives at the end when it becomes clear the introduction of new women to the cast is purely to have them killed or captured to motivate men in costumes. Keep it. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 1 out of 5

MARVEL TWO-IN-ONE #4

The Thing and Human Torch finally begin their multiversal quest to find the rest of the Fantastic Four this month. These first steps are every bit as stellar as fans might have hoped with a new version of Earth introduced that delivers a twist worth waiting for. It’s becoming increasingly clear that Marvel Two-in-One is an examination of why the Four are important to Marvel Comics and this new setting lays out the subject perfectly. Both small dramatic beats and the big adventurous ones are landed perfectly in Valerio Schiti’s art. Zdarsky was initially seen as a humorous creator, but it’s clear now that he can deliver everything that makes superhero comics appealing as he writes half of the world’s greatest comic magazine. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

NEW MUTANTS DEAD SOULS #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

New Mutants: Dead Souls #1 is a fun and thematically rich concept that, despite struggling with some storytelling fundamentals, still manages to entertain and intrigue. There’s a lot of potential in the groundwork laid here for what could be a fun and engrossing mutant monster hunt. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

OLD MAN LOGAN #36

Like most first issues of a new story arc, Old Man Logan #36 was a bit on the boring side, using most of the book to set up what’s to come. That’s expected, so it gets a bit of a pass. What doesn’t get a break however, is the idea to try and make a Wolverine story into a political noir. I understand the relevance in focusing on Wilson Fisk as the mayor of New York, and why the story is important to tell in today’s political climate, but the grizzled Logan is not the right moderator for that conversation. The final pages of the issue tease some excitement in the near future, providing one of the brightest spots of the book, but it’s going to take two more weeks for Old Man Logan to potentially be a fun read. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

Marvel #3

PETER PARKER SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #301

When Chip Zdarsky and Joe Quinones included Spider-Man in Howard the Duck, he was a one-dimensional gag. Now they’ve returned to deliver a spectacular spin on this character in a time travel caper. Following the events of #300, the series has shifted to the earliest era of the comic when Ditko was still plotting and drawing stories. It allows Peter and both of his companions, Teresa Parker and J. Jonah Jameson, to reflect on their past and either make amends or help out. It’s a formula that provides plenty of action and humor, but it’s all steeped in character. This run on Spider-Man seems to only improve with each new issue and the addition of Quinones on art makes this the best installment so far. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

PUNISHER #222

Frank Castle’s crusade as War Machine begins to hit its peak, and fans will surely be satisfied. This issue is high-stakes, bloody, and weirdly beautiful. While certain panels might be a tiny bit hard to follow, it certainly won’t distract the reader from the story, or make them any less excited for what’s next. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

SPIDER-MAN DEADPOOL #29

While the Spider-Man/Deadpool friendship looks pretty darned fractured in the present, Spider-Man/Deadpool #29 reminds readers that they still seem to be pals in the future. A few issues ago, Spider-Man/Deadpool had a flash-foward issue in which the two now elderly heroes teamed up to stop a “Deadpool clone.” The newest issue goes back to the future to show that the fake Deadpool has ties to Spider-Man and Deadpool’s present-day predicament, which involves the Chameleon and stolen SHIELD tech. Spider-Man/Deadpool‘s use of non-traditional narrative structures continues to impress me. Using flash-forwards, flashbacks, or parallel narrations can be frustrating to read at times, but Robbie Thompson uses them to great effect to add to the overarching plot without being too obvious. Spider-Man/Deadpool is a hard series to pick up a random issue and enjoy, but the series delivers some fun payoffs if you stick with it. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS DARTH VADER #13

With tensions rising on Mon Cala, Emperor Palpatine sends both Tarkin and Vader to the planet in hopes of making sure the planet falls in line with the Empire’s demands. With Tarkin taking a strategic approach and Vader threatening to demonstrate the lengths of his brutality, a rogue explosion on Vader’s shuttle seems to be the catalyst the Empire has been waiting for to overrun the planet, by any means necessary. This issue served as a breather for the series, which has been more action-heavy when depicting Vader’s escapades. Kicking off a new story arc, this installment in the series helped set the stage for what is to come, with the most exciting elements being the tease of a Jedi Master who knows Vader’s true identity and escaped Order 66 while the incorporation of Mon Cala teases readers that this storyline could potentially cross over with the Star Wars title, which is also currently unfolding on Mon Cala. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR WARS THRAWN #2

During a run-in with a seemingly abandoned vessel, Thrawn and trusty associate Vanto are tasked with searching the ship, only to discover it was just a ruse orchestrated by pirates. Thrawn, the master tactician that he is, accounted for this outcome and put one of his many plans into motion, despite ultimately costing the Empire some valuable resources. The first issue of Thrawn showed readers that the Chiss wasn’t afraid to overpower his opponents physically, with this issue reminded readers that his tactical prowess rivals his physical strength. We also witness the growing disdain for Thrawn by the Empire, seemingly setting him up to fail, only to surprise everyone by succeeding. As the narrative grows, we can only assume the events of this encounter will be just another piece of the puzzle in Thrawn’s master plan. As Thrawn grows ever more mysterious, readers can’t help but be drawn into the character’s calm, collected, and horrifying contributions to the Galactic Empire. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #4

UNBEATABLE SQUIRREL GIRL #30

Unbeatable Squirrel Girl #30 lands much better than its predecessor from a humor standpoint, with several laugh out loud moments throughout. Ryan North is skilled at showcasing Squirrel Girl’s endearing personality throughout her interactions with the alien races, and Silver Surfer makes a great foil in that regard. As for the story itself, it is fine, though one particular lesson it tries to convey gets hammered home far too much. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

WEAPON X #15

It’s Logan’s birthday in Weapon X #15, but it’s definitely not a party. The rest of the team leaves to go party, leaving Old Man Logan alone, but he ends up getting an unwelcome visitor to celebrate with: Sabretooth. The massive fight between the two leads to the ship being so damaged it has to go back to Olympus for repairs, but that, too, doesn’t quite go as planned and now both Sabretooth and Logan have real problems to deal with in the form of actual monsters. All in all, it’s a pretty boring issue, but what takes the issue from being passable to being borderline intolerable is the messy look of Roland Boschi’s art. Boschi is a talented artist, but it just doesn’t work this issue, which is particularly a letdown considering last issue was truly fantastic. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 1 out of 5

X-MEN BLUE #23

Despite the absence of the original five X-Men, X-Men Blue #23 feels like the series getting back on track with the return of artist Jorge Molina and refocusing on planet Earth after the cosmic crossover with Venom. The various enemies that the X-Men have faced throughout this series are moving into position for a big play, and it falls to Magneto and the X-Men’s mentors to fill in for the time-displaced mutants. Cullen Bunn writes Magneto exceptionally well, so this issue plays to all of X-Men Blue’s strengths. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

BACK TO THE FUTURE TIME TRAIN #3

The family-friendly approach to Back to the Future is on full display in Back to the Future: Time Train #3.

The Time Train series, co-plotted with Back to the Future writer Bob Gale and scripted by John Barber, is a spiritual successor to the Back to the Future animated series, with wacky hijinks taking center stage and Doc Brown’s children, Jules and Verne, getting as much “screen time” as he and his wife. Megan Levens’s art looks best when applied to these kids, as some of her adults have a kind of ’90s Vertigo feel to them that is somewhat at odds with the light and bouncy feel of the script and Charlie Kirchoff’s colors. Still, they get the point of a cartoonishly dark threat for this cartoonish series across effectively, so maybe that’s the point. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 3 out of 5

BEAUTY #20

Comics can accomplish a lot in 20 pages, but they can also… not. Beauty #20 is entirely dedicated to delivering a plot twist already suggested in its solicit. Even if that weren’t the case, it’s not a difficult event for readers to predict. Besides a few single page asides recording various perspectives on the series’ current status quo, the issue is simply connecting points A and B, no room for even a C. That’s a paper-thin plot, and you can’t stretch paper; it simply tears. Workmanlike storytelling gets the beats across in an understandable fashion, but there’s simply not enough there to make it feel like a complete installment. Perhaps this will read better in a collection, but it flops as an individual issue. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

BETROTHED #1

Betrothed #1 already has a compelling premise, but writer Sean Lewis successfully capitalizes on that premise by delivering engaging characters and a rich world that begs to be explored. Imagine a version of Romeo and Juliet that’s rooted in science and magic and you’ll get an idea of what Betrothed is going for, but perhaps the most interesting aspect of this story is in regards to the stakes, and what that will mean for two ancient civilizations, not to mention the lead characters. Visually the look is a bit hit and miss, with gorgeous surroundings built at times around lackluster characters. Despite that, there’s some amazing potential here, and we can’t wait to see where the story takes us. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

BONEHEAD #3

The world of Bonehead immediately draws you in thanks to the bold visual style of Rhoald Marcellius, who creates a world that embraces futuristic tech but still keeps things distinctive. Those visuals inject a one on one face off with some much-needed energy, and the video game style layouts and themes are a perfect fit for this world. There’s not much in the way of plot development here, but what is here is welcome, and hopefully, future issues will include even more of the delightful banter of Hideki and his brother Aleph. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

DEADLY CLASS #32

This series is never in a better state than when things fall apart. In the first chapter of “Love Like Blood”, shit has most assuredly hit the fan. It’s a delight to watch both uncomfortable alliances form and friendships reach their limits. That is largely due to Wes Craig’s ability to juggle plot lines and nail both violent and personal stakes in every page. Gunplay and swordfights are as bloody as a 1980s Frank Miller comic (a comparison this issue annoyingly draws into the open). As almost every major character in the series so far meets, plans shatter and copious quantities of blood spill. It’s a crackling start to what’s bound to be another status quo-shattering story for Deadly Class. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

DRY COUNTY #1

After stints with the underrated series She Wolf and Spy Seal, cartoonist Rich Tomasso returns to tell a detective story about an everyman in what is positioned to be the first in a series of mysteries focusing on Lou Rossi. Tomasso immediately nails the aesthetics of sun-soaked Miami in the ’80s. Everything is vibrant with pastels, the layouts are fun and inventive without ever being too busy, and he nails his lead character’s voice with ease. The dialogue gets a little clunky, doing that cute thing where a period piece attempts to match the tone of the era. The scaffolding of the mystery begins to present itself, but the last page only positions the main character to lose everything in the next issue. We’ll have to wait to see how it turns out, but I’m all in for the next issue. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DUCKTALES #7

After a rough outing last month, Ducktales was surprisingly entertaining with this issue. The book’s first story (by far the superior of the two) saw Scrooge and Louie purchasing an old ghost town that may or may not be haunted, while the second pitted all of the children against a jewel thief posing as an insurance adjuster. Unlike with previous installments, these stories both had points to make, and they went from start to finish without any major changes in style or abrupt endings. There are still plenty of moments with silly, often unnecessary dialogue, and the art in the issue is nothing super special, but the book is for kids. At least in this installment Ducktales makes that very clear. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

GHOSTBUSTERS CROSSING OVER #1

In any fair universe, Erik Burnham’s long run on IDW’s Ghostbusters comics would be viewed as the astonishing feat that it is — and Ghostbusters: Crossing Over #1 reads like a master ignoring the call to create a “definitive” work and instead just reveling in the fun and creativity his existing body of work has provided. Artist Dan Schoening and colorist Luis Antonio Delgado give the comic the feel of an animated series without spinning into the weirdly static look so many comics do when trying to stay “on-model” for animation, and make us wish that IDW could find a way to, like DC, turn Burnham’s run (or at least this miniseries, which is off to a great start) into a series of animated feature films.

The first issue of Ghostbusters: Crossing Over is a stage-setting affair, but manages to position familiar characters into unfamiliar situations and locales without boring audiences with the minutia of how it all happened. The jokes are plenty and almost all work, and characterization is spot-on. Audiences familiar with the movies will be able to jump on with a minimum of effort, since this new #1’s entire hook is, “hey, all of these characters are crossing over for the first time,” which means Turnham and Schoening made sure to make everything new-reader-friendly. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

GIANTS #4

This issue of Giants suffers from one thing and one thing only: Gogi. That’s a bit problematic, since he’s one of the lead characters, but whether he’s just dense or absurdly naive, you can’t help but want to slap him. Everything in this issue feels like it didn’t need to happen, and Gogi’s actions actually manage to stomp out any empathy you might have had for him to begin with. The visuals are strong throughout, but they aren’t enough to overcome the stupidity of the lead character. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 2 out of 5

INFIDEL #1

A young couple has a hard time turning down an offer on incredibly affordable housing in New York City, made possible because of a recent mass murder of six of the building’s residents. Tom is unsettled by the thought, but Aisha’s response has become much deeper than that, with nightmarish visions entering her mind. The first issue of the series has teased that this will be far more than a book about things that go bump in the night, with Tom’s mother being wary of Aisha’s Muslim faith, with many of the other building’s residents also judging her for thinking she could move in. As Infidel continues, we expect to have our fears called into question and decide if we are more horrified by the supernatural or the racist reality we live in. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

INVADER ZIM #29

There’s nothing wrong with lowbrow humor. Anything that offers a good guffaw provides its own redemption. However, Invader Zim #29 offers the worst form of lowbrow humor in a story entirely focused on Poop-Cola. It’s a concept that isn’t funny at the start and is then stretched across 20 pages (and apparently into Invader Zim #30). Every joke and gag relies on the utterance of the word poop, something that grows tiresome even in a grade school. That’s the sole source of humor for every twist and turn in Dib’s inane quest to obtain Dark Poop though. There is nothing clever to be revealed or even a single feces-focused element worth recounting; it’s a lot of repetitive poop. In one panel, Dib announces, “This just keeps getting dumber.” He got that much right. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 2 out of 5

JIM HENSON’S THE POWER OF THE DARK CRYSTAL #12

Sometimes when we misunderstand things, the wisdom gained and the outcome ends up being far more extraordinary than anyone could have imagined and that is exactly the case for Thurman in this final issue of Power of the Dark Crystal. Kensho perishes with the final shard still not joined to the crystal, leaving Thurma to believe all is lost. But Kensho understood at the very end it wasn’t an either/or situation for the Inside World and the Outside World, but that they were both parts of the same and watching that revelation play out and lead to the healing of Thra and the dawn of a new, harmonious age is truly stunning. Every word of the story and ever image of art deliver with deftness and grace the maximum amount of emotion and power, making for a truly powerful tale with a powerful message: the sum of the parts is always greater than the individual when we come together. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

NEIL GAIMAN AMERICAN GODS MY AINSEL #1

As a guide for struggling readers, this adaptation of American Gods provides strong material for schools. However, as a comic with its own charms, it often fails to overcome existence as a direct adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s prose. Every panel in which Shadow continues his journey is a redundant illustration of abundant text. When the comic delves into a dream or fable, it flourishes to a greater degree. Painterly qualities make these panels stand out and offer a loose feel to imaginings that could be Shadow’s or a storytellers. They are the exception to the rule though. The new chapter of American Gods remains a solid adaptation, but never transcends its roots when transferred into its new medium. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 3 out of 5

NINJAK VS. VALIANT UNIVERSE #3

The emotive cartooning of Joe Bennett is rarely a poor choice for any project, but Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe — based on a webseries by the Bat in the Sun folks whose calling card is making superheroes look and feel as real as possible in their shorts — feels like a miscalculation.

Bennett, though, is a supremely confident artist, and if seeing his mainstream-friendly pencils handle things like zombies getting their skulls split by scythes is a little off-putting, his work is the least of the problems for Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe #3, which continues to be the weakest link in Valiant’s publishing slate. Writer Eliot Rahal delivers a comic that is not bad, exactly, but which reinforces the “brand-x” feel of licensed tie-in comics… a stigma companies like BOOM! Studios and IDW Publishing have worked hard for years to remove. Colorist Ulises Arreola also, for the second issue in a row, has a style that is a little too technicolor for what the book demands, and the result is a garishness that reinforces a sense that, relative to Valiant’s other carefully curated offerings, nobody much is at the wheel here. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 2 out of 5

RIVERDALE #11

“The Last Will and Testament of Reggie Mantle” is pretty straightforward, but still an enjoyable read nonetheless. The issue puts Riverdale’s occasionally school bully in its center, in a story that both does and doesn’t feel too ridiculous to fit into the world of the show. Sure, the issue isn’t perfect, but few comics can so effortlessly pay homage to both teenage rom coms and Demolition Man in a single breath. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 3 out of 5

Other Publishers #4

ROCKO’S MODERN LIFE #4

While it looks on the surface like just another licensed comic trying to make profit on a popular cartoon of the past, Rocko’s Modern Life has actually become a really fun addition to the BOOM lineup every month. Issue #4 continues the story of Mr. Bighead’s heartbreak over his wife’s departure and Rocko’s quest to help him find love again. It’s weird and wacky in all of the best ways, just like the show was. If you’ve never seen Rocko’s Modern Life, you’ll probably read this issue and say, “What in the hell did I just read?” But if you were a fan of the show, as many of us were, you’ll enjoy the screwball ride it takes you on and put it down hoping for another issue soon. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

SAMURAI JACK QUANTUM JACK #5

Samurai Jack: Quantum Jack spends its final issue explaining exactly how Jack got ripped out of time and ended up bouncing around from alternate reality to alternate reality. It’s an odd storytelling choice, especially as it ends on an ambiguous note. We can assume that Jack made it home after realizing who he was at the end of issue #4, but I felt the miniseries ended too ambiguously and won’t read well when collected. The art is similarly divisive; I personally liked Warwick Johnson-Caldwell’s art, but some may feel that his style strays a little too far from the aesthetic of the cartoon series. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

SEA OF THIEVES #1

Sea of Thieves #1 is a tie-in comic for the upcoming open-world Xbox One video game. The video game doesn’t come out until later this month, so it’s hard to accurately gauge how well the comic captures the spirit of the game. Luckily, the comic is pretty fun to read, even if you don’t know anything about the game. Jeremy Whitley and Rhoald Marcellius build a strong cast of devious, diverse, and eccentric characters, all of whom are ready to betray each other on a moment’s notice. Marcellius’s art is clean and distinctive, a step above the art typically found in comic book adaptations of video games. The only downside is that the comic doesn’t exactly explain what the Sea of Thieves is, why everyone wants to visit it, or how it differs from other bodies of water. However, this comic serves as strong advertising for the video game, and has me intrigued to see what comes next. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

SECRET WEAPONS OWENS STORY #0

Raúl Allén is one of the best line artists working in comics today, and when he works with Patricia Martín the pages simply sing. His attention to detail, elegant layouts, and clear sequences are improved with Martín’s cool hues, punctuated with splashes of neon pink and deep purple. Writer Eric Heisserer turns in a smooth script about direction and community that shows how Psiot Owen Cho’s seemingly random power is anything but. Secret Weapons was a fun and unique romp through the Valiant universe, and these zero issues are another opportunity to go back and explore the weird through the eyes of the awesome characters. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

STAR TREK DISCOVERY #3

IDW’S first Star Trek: Discovery miniseries continues to trudge along, but at this point is hard not to wonder why. The writing is fine and the art is solid if you can deal with faces that are a bit too photo accurate, but it feels like we already know how the story ends for all of the characters involved and it hasn’t done anything particularly revelatory. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 1 out of 5

Other Publishers #5

TRANSFORMERS LOST LIGHT #16

I understand that Transformers isn’t just an action franchise, and that people are invested in these characters and like learning more about who they are on a personal level. But is a Transformers comic that features nothing but dialogue about religion, the existence of God, and our place in the universe really worth your time? This entire issue of Lost Light is nothing but that. All of the characters in the series wake up in a strange place that they eventually learn is called the Afterspark, aka Transformer Heaven. The rest of the book (which feels absurdly long) is spent listening to these character debate whether the heaven that they’re currently standing in is even real. Sure, these are good conversations to have at some point, but not in a Transformers comic, and certainly not for an entire issue. This book will only appeal to hardcore fans of the franchise, and even then, most will find it overwhelmingly boring. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 2 out of 5

VAMPIRONICA #1

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

With readers knowing early in this issue where this Veronica’s journey will take her and how she will eventually turn on her brethren to vanquish the atrocities, the joy of the book will be seeing how she resists her bloodlust to become a certified badass in a quest we can’t wait to witness unfold. Whether you like Archie Comics or the horror genre, or just enjoy a charming story, Vampironica is going to be a title to watch. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

VS #2

Any chance to read a book by Esad Ribić, you have to take it. Seeing him cut loose in a sci-fi world of his own creation (with writer Iván Brandon) is better than seeing him tackle any work-for-hire stuff. Nic Klein correctly uses Ribić’s art to punctuate the big moments, but nothing is sacrificed. There’s enough detail in each panel to drool over. Given Ribić’s work is pretty static with elegant layouts, the action doesn’t flow very well — that doesn’t mean it’s not impossible to understand, it just feels like a sequence of pictures rather than conveying the moment. But it’s Ribić, so it’s still very, very fun to look at. The story is starting to pick up as we learn more about the world and the main players, intriguing enough to come back for another round next month. — JK Schmidt

Rating: 3 out of 5

WHY ART?

[READ THE FULL REVIEW HERE]

Why Art? is the first transcendent comics work of 2018. It makes a bold statement about what art and comics are capable of. In broad strokes, it evokes a conversation with the reader concerning the whys and wherefores of the art we consume. Yet its very existence is a testament to the power of comics. Far beyond the narratives and adaptations that receive so much attention, Davis has made one of the great modern works about one of humanity’s greatest questions. This comic offers ideas and emotions in a way truly unique to the form, and ought to become a key text for students, artists, and audiences pursuing answers. — Chase Magnett

Rating: 5 out of 5

XENA #2

Meredith Finch clearly understands what made Xena so popular, as this issue manages to hit all of those notes effectively. Humorous banter, stylish action, and the seeds of a friendship that will stand the test of time are all accounted for, and Vicente Cifuentes’ visuals perfectly encapsulate the sense of adventure fans have come to expect from the franchise. Throw in a big hook that fans of the original series will quickly recognize, and there’s simply no reason not to hop on board. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5