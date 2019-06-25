The Weekly Pull: The Goon, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, War of the Realms, and More

It’s the last week of the month, and the comic release schedule is jam-packed with all kinds of goodies from publishers across the board! Since it’s almost Wednesday again, we figured we could help you out once again as you wander to your local comic store for New Comic Book Day, offering some recommendations of the books our staff happen to be looking forward to most.

As we compile this list each week, we do hope to focus on books that’d manage to be a good jumping on point for readers, so you won’t be entirely lost if you have yet to read it — that’s why you’ll see a few number ones and finale issues. Other than that, there’s no real rhyme or reason as to selections — we’re all comics readers just like you and want to shine a spotlight on the books that interest us the most, regardless of creative team or publisher.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep on scrolling to see what recommendations the ComicBook.com team have in store for this week!

At the Mountains of Madness OGN

Written by HP Lovecraft; Gou Tanabe

Art by Gou Tanabe

Published by Dark Horse

Gou Tanabe’s manga adaptation of At The Mountains of Madness finally makes its way to the shores of the US this week. Originally written by HP Lovecraft in 1931, the short science fiction story tells of an Antarctic expedition that stumbles on the remnants of a strange alien civilization with ties to ancient gods of unspeakable horror. Tanabe’s fantastic work adapting various Lovecraft tales into manga has earned him high acclaim in recent years, and At the Mountains of Madness honored as an award nominee at the prestigious Angouleme International Comics Festival. This will be one of the best horror comics of the year, and a reminder that the comics medium can transform classic literature into new and engaging forms. — Christian Hoffer

Canto #1

Written by David M. Booher

Art by Drew Zucker

Published by IDW

We’ve seen Dante’s Inferno adapted before, but Canto seems to be a truly unique take on the classic story, and it all begins with Canto himself. Writer David M. Booher and artist Drew Zucker introduce a young being named Canto, who is part of an people that have been given clocks where their hearts use to be. Amidst all the bad in his world though, Canto is the one to find the hopeful light, and he will need all of that hope and determination to save a little tin girl and retrieve her heart. The visuals pack just as much punch as the story, and we can’t wait to follow Canto into the depths danger. — Matthew Aguilar

The Goon #3

Created by Eric Powell

Published by Albatross Funnybooks

After a years-long hiatus, the return of The Goon has been every bit as excellent as fans hoped it might. Creator Eric Powell hasn’t lost a step and is weaving the disparate tones within this story together each issue. There’s as much slapstick, gross out humor as you could want, along with some truly dark tragedies that find new ways to kick you while you’re down. Powell’s artwork is even more impactful as he carefully weaves multiple media through each issue—delivering different sorts of impact on almost every page. Perhaps the best thing about the relaunch (and why it’s my recommendation this week) is that it’s entirely accessible to new readers. Powell has been slowly winding Goon and Frankie back into their familiar beats. As they refamiliarize themselves with new haunts, readers are treated to self-contained stories without much context needed. If you’re looking to take a spin on something new this week, The Goon #3 is a sure bet. — Chase Magnett

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40

Written by Ryan Parrott

Art by Daniele Di Nicuolo

Published by BOOM! Studios

Few new beginnings have been as anticipated as “Necessary Evil”, and it all kicks off in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #40. Writer Ryan Parrott and artist Daniele Di Nicuolo bring not only the White Ranger into the mix, but a host of other surprises that will take fans of the show and new fans alike on a whirlwind adventure. If you’ve been waiting to see what a post-“Shattered Grid” world looks like, you’re finally getting your wish, and trust us when we say you do not want to miss it. — Matthew Aguilar

Mr. and Mrs. X #12

Written by Kelly Thompson

Art by Javier Pina

Published by Marvel

For decades, ever since they were featured on X-Men: The Animated Series, Rogue and Gambit have been among the X-Men’s most popular characters. Their romance struck a chord with viewers and readers, though their romantic history in the comics has had some problematic moments. Writer Kelly Thompson is obviously one of those people for whom Rogue and Gambit are the most powerful mutant romance. Starting with her Rogue and Gambit miniseries, Thompson has poured her love of these characters on the page, making their convoluted past make sense and feel powerful again.

After the surprise wedding in X-Men Gold, Thompson moved her story over to Mr. and Mrs. X, where she chronicled Rogue and Gambit’s life as newlyweds. Mr. and Mrs. X has been an exciting and adventurous look at what may be the most dangerous and tumultuous honeymoon period of any married couple ever. Given how excellent Thompson’s work with these characters has been up until now, no fan should miss her last word (assuming that’s what this is) on Rogue and Gambit’s relationship. — Jamie Lovett

Spider-Man Annual #1

Written by Jason Latour and Phil Lord

Art by Jason Latour and David Lafuente

Published by Marvel Comics

Not all annuals are necessary reads, but this one absolutely is. Some of the best creative talents to ever tackle the Spidey mythos, in both comics and film, are teaming up to deliver what’s almost certain to be a classic. Director Phil Lord (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) and creator Jason Latour (Southern Bastards, Spider-Gwen) are telling a new story featuring the return of Spider-Ham, a character both have an affinity for. It’s sure to display some incredible cartooning from both Latour and David Lafuente, along with some great slapstick comedy. Knowing Latour’s comics work though, it may also provide some surprising pathos for this spider bitten by a radioactive pig. Don’t sleep on what’s likely to be one of the funniest and most visually dazzling Spider-Man comics this year. — Chase Magnett

War of the Realms #6

Written by Jason Aaron

Art by Russell Dauterman

Published by Marvel Comics

War of the Realms is a breath of fresh air when it comes to events for the House of Ideas, and after six months and plenty of anticipation, everything finally comes to a head with the final issue of the mega-event. Throughout the previous five issues of this miniseries, each page has been filled with beautifully breathtaking art from the incredible duo of Russell Dauterman and Matt Wilson — the sure-to-be award-winning art is complemented by Jason Aaron’s ability to pack as much story and action on a single page is uncanny, and being that this is the final issue, readers have every right to believe it’s going to be just as astonishing as the rest. — Adam Barnhardt

Wolverine: Exit Wounds #1

Written by Chris Claremont, Larry Hama, Sam Kieth

Art by Scot Eaton, Sam Kieth, Salvador Larocca

Published by Marvel Comics

Back when Marvel Legacy launched, fans were stunned and excited to see Wolverine back among the living. Then, well… there were a bunch of random “post-credits scenes,” the convoluted “Hunt for Wolverine” event, and the anti-climactic Return of Wolverine series. He’s joined back up with Cyclops and the X-Men, but otherwise has been preoccupied with a lot of cosmic shenanigans that are outside of Logan’s usual wheelhouse.

Which is all to say that fans of Logan are craving a little classic Wolverine right now. You don’t get more classic than what Wolverine: Exit Wounds has to offer. There are stories by Chris Claremont, the acclaimed X-Men writer who penned Wolverine’s first solo adventure, Larry Hama, who wrote Wolverine’s original solo ongoing series for years, and another written and featuring art by Sam Kieth, who drew one of Wolverine’s most visually stunning encounters with the Hulk. If you need a little old-school Logan in your life, Wolverine: Exit Wounds should have you covered. — Jamie Lovett