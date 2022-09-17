Crypt of Shadows: Marvel Releases Preview for New Series

The seasons will officially change in just a matter of days, with summer setting sail into the sunset to bring way for fall. Since the calendar started to read September, most have started celebrating spooky season, and the House of Ideas is no exception. This October, Marvel is releasing Crypt of Shadows #1, a new one-shot featuring characters from all corners of the publisher's horror stable.

Led by Al Ewing, the book features a star-studded ensemble of creators including Chris Condon, Chris Cooper, Danny Lore, Rebecca Roanhorse, Adam Warren, Ramon Bachs, Karen S. Darbore, Fran Galan, Ibrahim Moustafa, and Geoff Shaw amongst others. Friday, Marvel unveiled one page from each of the of the six stories within, teasing shorts featuring characters from Elsa Bloodstone and Bloodline to Man-Thing and Morbius.

Keep scrolling to see all of the preview pages release by the House of Ideas.