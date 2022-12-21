Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 Review: An Earths-Shattering Finale Lacking in Character

The latest "crisis" event to take over the DC Universe, Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths, has reached its Earths-shattering finale. As with most comic book events of this level, Dark Crisis changes the status quo while also setting up the next storylines to run through the DCU in 2023. We already know the "Dawn of DC" is the next big publishing initiative and features new ongoing series for Shazam, Green Lantern, Green Arrow, and more, but does Dark Crisis hold up on its own merits? Surprisingly well, in fact, although there aren't too many big, character-defining moments to be found, even with the teases concerning Nightwing. Those types of moments appear throughout the previous issues, leaving Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 to let the heroes be heroic and the villains to take a big L.

What I've enjoyed the most from Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths is the epic, widescreen-style art from the creative team, and that continues through issue #7. The fight between Nightwing and Deathstroke on the Darkness battleground delivers emotional stakes, especially when you factor in their longtime rivalry. Seeing the Flash Family racing together to jumpstart the multiverse, and the Justice League powered by Black Adam are probably the two scenes that will get DC fans on their feet, but considering this is the last issue of Dark Crisis and the promise of big things for Nightwing, you'd think a big splash page for Dick Grayson would be in order. That moment appears to have been reserved for a beaten and bloody Black Adam.

The big winner of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths are DC legacy characters. Nightwing, Damian Wayne, the new Doctor Light, and Rose Wilson all help turn the tide against the Great Darkness. Perhaps they ran out of pages to give everyone the proper spotlight, but there was a lack of Jon Kent, Yara Flor, or some of the other recently-introduced young heroes who played a part early on in Dark Crisis. The defeat of Deathstroke was also rather anti-climactic, though the state he's left in during the aftermath is certainly intriguing.

The most interesting Nightwing scenes actually come during a conversation with Batman. DC obviously has big plans for Dick Grayson, and with Nightwing #100 right on the horizon, the "Dawn of DC" looks promising. For that, we have Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths to thank for getting that ball rolling.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 has the unfortunate position of having to follow up on its earlier issues. The results were fine enough on their own, but I couldn't knock the feeling that some meaty moments were left on the cutting room floor. The heroes won and the villains lost, which is more than you can say for some other recent event comics.

Published by DC Comics

On December 20, 2022

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Daniel Sampere, Jack Herbert, Giuseppe Camuncoli, Cam Smith, and Rafa Sandoval

Colors by Alejandro Sánchez, Alex Guimaráes, Romulo Fajardo Jr., and Matt Herms

Letters by Tom Napolitano

Cover by Daniel Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez