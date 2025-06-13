Dark Horse Comics’ Minor Threats Reveals Perfect Series Starting Point with Library Edition (Exclusive)

The world of Minor Threats is a complicated place that loves to upend your expectations, and now Dark Horse Comics has the perfect way to jump into that world for first time readers that also offered longtime fans something impressive for the bookshelf. We’ve got your exclusive first look at Dark Horse Comics’ new Minor Threats Library Edition Volume 1, and in addition to the dynamite cover, you can also check out a full preview of the volume below. The Library Edition compiles volumes 1 and 2 of Minor Threats into one convenient place, and you can pre-order the new edition now ahead of its February 2026 release.

As you can see in the preview, Minor Threats gets things started with a bang, as Playtime’s bar is suddenly in chaos when a villain shows up beaten to a pulp. The kicker is that the beatdown was delivered by The Insomniac, who is skilled but is incredibly precise about where to strike and how to take someone down without bloodshed. This is far from the case, though, and then the entire bar learns that something happened earlier that day that might have set The Insomniac off, and things may never be the same moving forward as a result.

Minor Threats is a world from the brilliant minds of writers Patton Oswalt (DC Horror Presents, Black Hammer Visions) and Jordan Blum (Edge of Spider-Verse , DC Horror Presents), illustrator Scott Hepburn (M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games), colorist Ian Herring (Welcome to the Maynard, Masterpiece), and letterer Nate Piekos (Black Hammer: Spiral City, The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion), and the Library Edition will feature 256 pages of content in a special hardcover format.

In addition to the oversized hardcover, the Library Edition will also feature bonus material, including a sketchbook section with notes by Hepburn as well as a cover gallery of the previously released covers. The Minor Threats Library Edition Volume 1 will hit bookstores on February 10th and will land in comic shops on February 11th, and it will retail for $49.99. You can find the official description for the new volume below.

“In Minor Threats Volumes 1 and 2, witness the rise and fall of Twilight City’s first costumed criminal queenpin, Playtime a.k.a. Frankie Follis. In Volume 1: A Quick End to A Long Beginning, a second-generation supervillain, Frankie is looking for a fresh start and to escape the life of crime that was thrust upon her since childhood. But when The Stickman, Twilight’sA-list villain, kills the sidekick to its A-list hero, The Insomniac, all hell breaks loose. No one feels it more than the blue-collar D-list hoods who are being rounded up by the Insomniac’s superhero teammates on The Continuum, turning the city into a police state. Frankie decides to seemingly put on the mask one last time, assembling a team of fellow bottom feeders as they venture out on the most dangerous night of the year to collect the bounty on the Stickman’s head and bring him down themselves.

In Volume 2: The Fastest Way Down: After upending the status quo between heroes and villains, Frankie decides to embrace her criminal past and ascend the ranks as she builds her empire. But heavy is the head that wears the crown as new threats emerge from every corner. Rival villain gangs are instigating a turf war while Frankie’s consigliere/lover, Scalpel, is pressuring her to legitimize her growing business. The Action, a sociopathic group of superhero sidekicks, has come to Twilight, looking to uncover secrets that could unravel the very nature of Frankie’s power. Can Frankie hold on? Or will the former D-lister turned crime boss lose it all?”

What do you think of the Minor Threats series, and will you be picking up the new hardcover?