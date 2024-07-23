Dark Horse’s Minor Threats Getting Netflix Series





Minor Threats is leaping to the television screen. Tuesday, it was reported the hit Dark Horse Comics series has landed at Netflix and better yet, it’s going to be written by the same writers of the comic series. THR reports the Minor Threats room will be showrun by both Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, frequent collaborators and the writers of the main Minor Threats series. Scott Hepburn, the artist on the original series, is also attached as executive producer. Dark Horse’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg are also producing.

When we spoke to Oswalt and Blum in 2022, they revealed there had been some talks about turning Minor Threats into a television show.

“We want people to go, just enjoy the comic first, but there’s talk. And I want to say, I think we can kind of sniff out as readers when people make a comic, just to kind of reverse engineer their pilot or movie into a thing,” Blum said. “We were like, ‘Let’s just make the best possible comic’ and then if people like it and there’s room to do something else with it, great. But we were like, ‘I know when I’m reading, someone’s pilot in comic form.’ We don’t want to do that. We want to just embrace everything we love about comics and make something that feels like a great comic. So that was kind of right out of the gate, our own marching orders to ourselves.

The trade paperback for the second volume of the series, Minor Threats: The Fastest Way Down, is due out in November.

“Frankie Follis AKA the costumed criminal Playtime has won. Twilight City’s greatest hero The Insomniac and its greatest villain The Stickman are dead, allowing Frankie to unify the super crook underworld and assert herself as the Queenpin of Redport. But Frankie is feeling the pressure from every side. Rival gangs are challenging her authority, Scalpel her consigliere is pushing her to legitimize her empire, and the act of murdering The Insomniac has broken something deep inside her. Frankie is about to learn the hard way… heavy is the head that wears the supervillain crown,” a synopsis for the series reads.

Minor Threats, and the rest of the comics set in the Minor Threats world, are now available wherever comics are sold.