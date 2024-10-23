Dark Horse Comics Reveals Into the Unbeing Part Two First Look (Exclusive)

Dark Horse Comics has some amazing news for fans of its hit series Into the Unbeing, and we’ve got your exclusive details right here! Into the Unbeing put a thrilling science fiction spin on Lovecraftian horror, and now Dark Horse has revealed that they will be jumping back into that world for a second chapter. Writer Zac Thompson (Cemetery Kids Don’t Die), artist Hayden Sherman (Absolute Wonder Woman), and letterer Jim Campbell will be defying and rewriting the laws of nature in Into the Unbeing Part Two, and the team couldn’t be more thrilled to be returning for more. Into the Unbeing Part Two #1 will land in comic shops on February 12th, 2025, and you can get your first look in the gallery below.

“With INTO THE UNBEING, Zac has dug into something primal,” said Sherman. “Something deeply unsettling and familiar. The horrific scale of how the world is changing around us, and the terror of figuring out who we are while caught in the middle of it. It is such a pleasure to be returning for the second half of this cataclysmic book to visualize the unease that Zac constructs so effortlessly.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to be returning to the world of INTO THE UNBEING.” confirmed Thompson. “This is the comic I’ve always dreamed of making where we’re using a vast, sprawling scale to deliver a five-course-meal in unease. Beyond that though, this is a deeply human journey into hell. A story about losing your world and finding a way to keep going. I can’t wait for people to witness what Hayden’s doing on these pages because it’s going to melt your ****ing mind.”

Sherman will return as the main cover artist, and the series will also feature a variant cover from Alison Sampson (Sleeping Beauties) and a special incentive variant cover from Matias Bergara (CODA). You can find the official description for Into the Unbeing Part Two below.

“Continuing the journey through time and space, Into the Unbeing Part Two follows the survivors of a climate science team who are stranded inside some incomprehensibly enormous creature. This ancient being is both a corpse and an eldritch landscape filled with hidden dangers. Our heroines are joined by a new compatriot – a ghoulish creature known only as The Stranger. This Stranger claims to have lived here for a century, it claims to know the way out, it claims there is still so much to see. Join our heroines on their perilous ascent back from the depths of hell and… into the heart of the Unbeing. Will any of them survive? And if they do, what will they become?”

Into the Unbeing Part Two #1 (of 4) will hit local comic stores on February 12th, 2025, and you can pre-order the book right now for $3.99. You can get your first look at the new chapter in the images below.

