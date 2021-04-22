DC's Batman Secret Files Series Will Give Huntress New Powers

✖

The DC Universe definitely felt the effects of Future State, and perhaps no city felt the effects of that event more than Gotham City. Between the Magistrate slowly spreading and all the typical threats Gotham must endure, things have become pretty spicy in Batman's city, but the good news is we're getting a few familiar faces jumping into the fray thanks to a new series of one-shots. DC recently announced a new monthly series of one-shots titled Batman Secret Files, which will focus on Batman's allies, and it will kick off with The Signal and Huntress. It won't just stick with the status quo either, as the Huntress will be getting her first superpowers as part of the new storylines and adventures.

Huntress #1 will have writer Mariko Tamaki and writer-artist David Lapham teaming up for a Huntress story that will reveal an unexpected new ability for the fan-favorite hero, though it is one she didn't ask for. Thanks to a new villain named Vile, Helena's mind has been invaded by a parasite, but it has given her the ability to see through the eyes of his victims, which could help her track Vile down. Will it stick around afterward? Who knows, but it should be interesting to see how she deals with this newfound ability in the meantime.

Meanwhile, in The Signal, writer Tony Patrick and artist Christian Duce will join forces on Gotham's newest hero, which picks up after his time with the Outsiders and shows a hero attempting to get reacclimated to his city that has changed quite. a bit in his absence. He'll try to get to the source. of the new White Market, which is bringing deadly weapons into Gotham and somehow has avoided Batman's grasp.

You can find the official descriptions for both new one-shots below.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Batman Secret Files: The Signal #1

The return of Duke Thomas, a.k.a. The Signal, kicks off this series on Tuesday, July 6. In a story written by Tony Patrick (Batman and The Signal) with art by Christian Duce (The Flash, Detective Comics, Justice League vs. Suicide Squad). The Signal comes back as Gotham City’s daytime protector after his time with the Outsiders. But during his sabbatical from his hometown, everything about the city and the people closest to him changed. And the mystery of the White Market, a deadly source of weapons being trafficked into Gotham City that even Batman can’t track down, will only push the Signal further away from everything he knows and into a brand-new world of danger.

This 40-page one-shot features a main cover by Ken Lashley with a variant cover by Cully Hamner (Batman and The Signal).

(Photo: DC Comics)

Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1

On Tuesday July 27, Detective Comics and Eisner Award-winning writer Mariko Tamaki teams up with acclaimed Stray Bullets writer/artist David Lapham for a new tale featuring Gotham City’s Violet Vengeance! Huntress has been through a LOT lately...including her brain being invaded by a violent parasite bent on sending her on a deadly slugfest. If that wasn’t enough, now she has to deal with enhanced abilities too, thanks to a villain by the name of Vile. This parasite has given her the ability to see through the eyes of his victims and this is not her idea of a good time! Huntress isn’t one to be played with, and she’s on the hunt for Vile, with a crossbow bolt with his name on it!

Also weighing in at 40 pages, this one-shot features a main cover by Irvin Rodriguez (Future State: Robin Eternal), with a card stock variant by Riccardo Federici.

(Photo: DC Comics)

Batman Secret Files: The Signal #1 hits comic stores on July 6th, while Batman Secret Files: Huntress #1 hits stores on July 27th.

Are you excited for the new DC one-shots, and what do you think of Helena's new powers? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!