DC Cancels More Titles In November

DC Comics has been going through some major shakeups recently, which has included some series cancellations, and now the company has announced four more series that are coming to an end. DC's November solicitations revealed that Young Justice, Teen Titans, Hawkman, and Suicide Squad will all be ending, and some of those are quite surprising. Most surprising is Suicide Squad, which really just started and had a lot of hype going in with Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo at the helm. The series will end with issue #4 though, so it seems it wasn't selling enough despite that opening hype (via CBR).

Young Justice is also surprising, as it is a part of Brian Michael Bendis' Wonder Comics imprint and has been generally well-received by fans.

Teen Titans and Hawkman are less surprising, though that has nothing to do with the quality of the books themselves. I've immensely enjoyed Teen Titans, and Hawkman spun out of DC Metal and introduced some interesting concepts to Hawkman's lore.

That said neither was a sales juggernaut, so these are likely simply the first of several cancellations coming down the pike.

You can find the official description for all four cancelled titles below.

SUICIDE SQUAD #11

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by BRUNO REDONDO

ON SALE 11/24/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

The explosive final issue is here! Task Force X has been through hell and back. Now they’re the last thing standing between a human bomb and an island full of innocents. Which means that even if they win the day, there’s nowhere to run when the Justice League arrives to clean house!

YOUNG JUSTICE #20

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

cover by JOHN TIMMS

card stock variant cover by DERRICK CHEW

ON SALE 11/3/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99

FINAL ISSUE

For the first time in months, the entire Young Justice team comes together to face a threat bigger than anything they’ve faced before. Just as the team has come to grips with their fractured legacy, someone from Young Justice’s past has come back to murder them! Guest-starring the Wonder Twins, Dial H for Hero, and Naomi—plus some other Wonder Comics surprises too hot to mention here! Don’t miss this final issue from the Eisner Award-nominated co-writers of Naomi!

TEEN TITANS #47

written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

cover by BERNARD CHANG

ON SALE 11/17/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

Robin betrayed them. Superboy abandoned them. Now the only Teen Titans left are Crush, Kid Flash, Red Arrow, and Roundhouse. As the teen heroes wrap up what may be their final mission, they’re going to get some unexpected encouragement from a group that knows a little about how hard it is to be heroes. Special guest stars the original Titans prove there may still be some good this team can do in the future.

HAWKMAN #29

written by ROBERT VENDITTI

art by FERNANDO PASARIN

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

ON SALE 11/10/20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE

He’s lived and died and lived again. But now, with just one life left to live and the reincarnation cycle at its end, will Hawkman sacrifice everything to protect the woman he loves from the cursed blade of Hath-Set? Learn the fate of Hawkman and Hawkwoman in a tale that will take you to the edge of time and space!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.