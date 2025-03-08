This DC Epic Would Make for the Perfect DCU Crossover

DC Comics has spent decades putting out some of the greatest stories in the history of superheroes. DC’s heroes and villains are among the greatest of all time, and they’re finally getting a new chance at big-screen stardom with the DCU. The DCU has a lot of hype behind it and fans are continually wondering how the DCU will use the decades of DC history to tell amazing stories. DC Studios co-head James Gunn is a massive fan of DC and fans are sure that he’s going to bring as much of the comics as possible to the big screen. This is an exciting prospect for everyone; the MCU has already established how well cinematic superhero universes can use the comics as a basis for brilliant movies, as seen in Phases One through Three.

There are plenty of stories that can form the basis of long-term DCU storytelling. Most DC fans are assuming something like Crisis on Infinite Earths or even Final Crisis will get the nod, but there’s one story that can serve as a major DCU crossover, a smaller scale story that would team up Superman and another DCU prospect that has had some bad news: the Authority. Superman and the Authority don’t seem like they belong together, but one story showed how well their worlds can mesh — “Warworld Saga.”

“Warworld Saga” Is DC at Its Finest

“Warworld Saga” is one of the best modern Superman stories in years. There’s a little bit of build-up to the story; it’s revealed in the miniseries Superman and the Authority that Superman is losing his superpowers as he’s gotten older. He decides that he still has things left to do in the universe, so he recruits the Authority to help him. This version of the team — Manchester Black, OMAC, Apollo, Midnighter, Enchantress, Natasha Irons, and Lightray — was built from DC and Wildstorm characters, and were instrumental in defeating Brainiac and the Ultra-Humanite alongside the weakened Superman. Superman asked them to leave Earth with him, and they made their way to the mobile spacefaring fortress known as Warworld in order to end the threat of Mongul, one of the most brutal conquerors in the history of the universe.

“Warworld Saga” ran through Superman and the Authority #1-4 and Action Comics #1029-1046, Action Comics Annual 2022 and 2023, and Superman: Warworld Apocalypse #1, from March 2022 to August 2023. The story took Superman and the team to Warworld, where they were immediately trounced by Mongul and his forces. They were imprisoned on Warworld and forced to participate in the brutal gladiatorial games on the planet, which gave Superman and the Authority the chance to work under the radar and begin an uprising against Mongul. They also found a source of power from the old gods on Warworld, one which will either allow them to take the victory or doom them to death at the hands of Mongul.

“Warworld Saga” lives up to its name completely. It is a saga, giving readers massive battles and character moments that show the stakes of the battle. It does a brilliant job of showing why Superman is such a great hero, even without his powers; sure, he can’t fight the way he used to, but he still serves as the perfect example for the people of Warworld. He leads with this example and it changes the fate of Warworld. This is peak Superman, and putting it on the big screen would give fans the kind of Superman story they’ve desperately wanted to see in the glory of live-action.

If there’s one weakness to the story, and one that seems strange given how long it is, it is the use of the Authority. During the opening stages of the story, they play a big role, but once things go underground, it really only concentrates on Natasha Irons, the niece of Superman ally Steel. This would have to be fixed for any DCU project; there is plenty of room for the other members of the group to shine in the story. There’s also the question of it being a different group of the Authority than the original, which is probably the one that the DCU was going to go with, but that’s also a rather easy fix. “Warworld Saga” has everything it needs to become a killer series of movies or shows for the DCU.

“Warworld Saga” Is What the DCU Needs

Superman (2025) is looking to be killer, but one great movie isn’t going to make a whole cinematic universe. There are a lot of eyes on the DCU right now and as the successes and failures start to stack up, the armchair quarterbacks are going to come out and question it. The DCU has a lot of work to do, and using “Warworld Saga” for inspiration is a very smart move. It would give DC Studios a property that could be used in movies and TV; there could be bookend movies with series, animated or live-action, in the middle to flesh out the story. It would use the modern superhero cinematic universe machine in new ways, and give fans an epic they’ve never had before.

The Authority has been downgraded by DC Studios and put on the backburner because of its similarities to The Boys. However, using the Authority in “Warworld Saga” could fix all of that. The original Authority was definitely meant to be a commentary on what superheroes could be; the newer Authority is more of a superteam. Introducing them through “Warworld Saga” would give them the kind of exposure that would make a feature about them more likely to be successful. DC Studios should take a look into adapting “Warworld Saga,” as it would allow them to take their cinematic universe to new places.

Would you like to see this storyline be brought to life? Let us know in the comments below!