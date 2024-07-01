Fan-Favorite DC Graphic Novel Getting Sequel

DC’s graphic novel line has led to some ambitious stories, recontextualizing the publisher’s heroes and villains in new ways — and one of them is now getting a sequel. During DC’s panel at the 2024 ALA Annual convention (via PopVerse), Ngozi Ukazu confirmed that a sequel to her recent graphic novel Barda is currently in the works. This new sequel will revolve around fellow New Gods character Orion, who starts out as the object of the titular character’s affection in Barda before she crosses paths with Scott Free / Mister Miracle. This Orion sequel does not currently have a release date.

“No spoilers, but there is something in the works,” Ukazu told ComicBook in an exclusive interview. “I am really excited that I might get to really investigate other Fourth World characters.”

What Is Barda About?

In Barda, Darkseid is…and life on Apokolips is tough—but then, it is hell, after all. And no one knows this better than Barda, Granny Goodness’s right-hand warrior. But Barda has a secret…she is in love. Or she is drawn to the idea of it, anyway, whether it be the beauty of a flower; her affection for her closest friend, Aurelie; or the mysterious and fierce enemy warrior Orion, who isthe only match for Barda’s strength.When Granny decides Barda is becoming too soft, she assigns Barda a task that might be more than she can handle—to break the seemingly unbreakable Scott Free. And as Barda questions why Scott has such hope and what he might have done to provoke such hatred from Granny, she finds herself drawn to him in a way she never expected.The only thing is, we do not speak of love on Apokolips…

“These were comics that were for kids,” Ukazu told ComicBook. “Kids would go to the comics rack, pick it up. Kirby loved throwing around a word like “Holocaust”, like “apocalypse.” Slavery and evil were taking place, and it’s really, really brutal. Very intense. Honestly, I really didn’t do much, because I was like, “If it was for kids then, then I’m kind of even lightening it a little bit with my art style, which is more open and cute, with the humor in it, with the romance.” Yeah, I honestly think those comics were, even, maybe darker.”

Barda is now available wherever books and comics are sold.