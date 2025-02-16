DC Just Revealed the Most Insane Green Lantern Yet

Play video

Fans have seen some truly unique and off-the-wall Green Lanterns over the years, but leave it to DC vs. Vampires to deliver one of the craziest Lanterns we’ve ever seen. It all happens in DC’s one-shot DC vs. Vampires: World War V Darkness and Light, where fans are introduced to this world’s Guy Gardner, but he is brutally torn apart by Wonder Woman, only to survive by sheer force of will. Well, that and creating all of his various body parts as constructs, and that’s just when Gardner is actually trying to look more human.

The book introduces fans to Harper Row and reveals how she ends up by Wonder Woman’s side. That ends up colliding with Guy Gardner, who vaporizes Row (who is now a Vampire) and is then split in half by Wonder Woman. It would be safe to assume that Gardner is dead after that, but you’d be incorrect.

In the book’s second story we see a beaten up Alfred Pennyworth (who is a Green Lantern now) and he is saved by Josh Jacam. Alfred has the Lantern ring but isn’t able to really tap into its true power much, and half the time he can’t even get it to work much. Joshua takes him to a cave and they meet Gardner, who at this point is half snake as a construct tale is seen on the floor.

Gardner’s bottom half construct keeps changing, as it’s at one time a spider, one time a snake, and the other fully human, though he’s had to create most of his own organs to keep himself alive due to the severity of the injury from Wonder Woman. In one scene we even see a gerbil running on a treadmill in his stomach, so to say this is incredibly surreal is likely an understatement.

He adopts chicken legs, tentacles, and the bottom half of a Zebra, though Gardner is also slowly but surely passing on his knowledge of how to use the ring and willpower to Alfred. They will then go face Wonder Woman, where Gardner adopts the form of a bee, a tentacled creature, and even a robot. Gardner is somehow still alive after all this and has successfully trained Alfred to be a much better Green Lantern. You can find the official description below.

“Wonder Woman, child of Themyscira turned vampire, and Alfred, Butler of the Waynes turned Green Lantern. Their paths couldn’t be any different. But for each, a chance encounter will force them to reexamine what it means to survive in a world ruled by darkness. Showcasing two sides of the same story, this double-feature special issue illustrates how anger and vengeance can break you or fuel you…how it can be ruin, or salvation!”

What did you think of DC vs. Vampires' take on Guy Gardner?