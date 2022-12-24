DC Officially Breaks Up the Justice League

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths has been making a profound impact on the DC universe, introducing new status quos for a wide swath of characters. The event literally kickstarted with the apparent death of the Justice League, leaving the question of which heroes would rise up in their stead. This week's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 gave us the newest indication of where the team is headed. Spoilers for Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 from Joshua Williamson, Daniel Sampere, Jack Herbert, Guiseppe Camuncoli and Cam Smith, Rafa Sandoval, Alejandro Sánchez, Alex Guimarães, Romulo Fajardo Jr., Matt Herms, and Tom Napolitano below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue showcased the heroes of the DCU in a fight against Deathstroke and his Dark Army, with the fate of the multiverse hanging in the balance. Once most of the original team members were brought back, Batman informed Nightwing that the group wanted to take a break and reevaluate what the Justice League actually represents. This also seemingly puts an end to the makeshift Justice League that rose up during Dark Crisis, which included Harley Quinn, Blue Beetle, and Hal Jordan. "After all we've been through, the League felt we needed time to rethink the Justice League," Batman explains. "It needs more than just new members. It needs to find a new mission. A new legacy."

(Photo: DC)

What's next for the Justice League?

It will be interesting to see if and how the Justice League eventually reforms after this — although DC history arguably sets an interesting precedent. In particular, 1986's Crisis on Infinite Earths and Legends events laid the groundwork for the Justice League International roster, which largely consisted of lesser-known DC heroes who weren't being published in other books. If a similar sort of approach was taken to the League at some point during 2023's Dawn of DC initiative, it would certainly be a clever decision.

"I'm doing some tricks here because I kind of know what direction DC wants to take, I just don't know if I can say more or less the mood that DC wants to talk about," Sampere explained in a recent interview with Newsarama. "It's going to be… I think it's going to be bright and positive. I think that's all I can say."

"Yeah, we really want to do a much lighter tone," Williamson echoed. "But I think, you know, sometimes the light can get so bright that it burns."

What do you think of DC breaking up the Justice League (for now)? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 is now available wherever comics are sold.