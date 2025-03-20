DC Reveals First Look at We Are Yesterday Crossover’s Epic Finale

Play video

DC’s All In era is about to kick off its first crossover event with We Are Yesterday, which will run through Batman/Superman: World’s Finest and Justice League Unlimited, and now DC has revealed new details and our first look at We Are Yesterday’s epic finale. The climactic chapter will arrive in Justice League Unlimited #8, and you can check out some of the stunning covers and more details about what’s in store for the event below.

We Are Yesterday is set to have big ripple effects for DC’s post All In world, and the official description reveals that the League will be standing against a wave f chronal mayhem on The Watchtower. Things don’t look great, but there might be someone who can help, though it’s not known if that will be enough to turn the tide.

The description also reveals that something has happened to Gorilla Grodd during the course of the story, and his fate will be revealed in the finale. There’s also a significant step towards the next major DC Universe event teased, but it’s not known just what that is yet.

Justice League Unlimited #8 will launch with the final connecting main cover from artist Dan Mora, and as you can see in the image below, the final piece looks gorgeous, and is made up of Justice League Unlimited #8, Batman/Superman: World’s Finest #37, and Justice League Unlimited #7.

The issue will also launch with an array of variant covers, including covers by Ejikure, Tiago Da Silva, Salvador Larrocca and Travis Moore, as well as a DC Pride month variant cover by Absolute Wonder Woman artist Hayden Sherman and a tribute variant cover with artwork by the legendary artist George Pérez. You can find the official description or Justice League Unlimited #8 below.

“The Justice League stands alone as a wave of chronal mayhem crashes on the shores of their Watchtower base…but all hope is not yet lost! A last-minute mayday may just be enough to stem the tide…but for how long? This final issue also reveals the fate of Gorilla Grodd and marks a significant step in the next major event in the DC Universe!”

Justice League Unlimited #8 is available for pre-order starting March 21st, and will launch in comic stores on June 25th.

Are you excited for We Are Yesterday?