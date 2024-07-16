DC Reveals New Look at Green Lantern Dark

DC’s Elseworlds line relaunched earlier this year to great fanfare, providing a wide swath of unique stories outside of the main universe’s continuity. On Tuesday, DC unveiled the first look at the latest Elseworlds entry, Green Lantern Dark, ahead of the first issue’s debut on Wednesday, October 23rd. From writer Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter) and artist Werther Dell’Edera (Something Is Killing the Children), Green Lantern Dark will follow the Green Lantern of the Tangent Universe, a mysterious heroine who first made her debut in 1997. The seres will span seven issues, with new issues being published every other month. Green Lantern Dark #1 will have a main cover by series artist Dell’Edera, with variant covers by Homare, David Nakayama, and Dan Jurgens with Norm Rapmund and Alex Sinclair, plus a foil variant cover by Homare.

“Werther and I are reimagining what a Green Lantern can be and do with this comic book, and we are so proud to introduce the world to Rina Mori,” Brombal said in a statement. “She’s tired. She’s grumpy. The last thing she wants to do is save the world, but she’ll have to get up out of bed and do it anyhow. I promise you won’t want to miss it.”

What Is Green Lantern Dark About?

In Green Lantern Dark, on a postapocalyptic Earth overrun by monsters, the battle between good and evil ended long ago—and evil won. Now darkness prevails as humanity struggles to survive in the corrupted wasteland that remains. Only one hero is said to haunt what’s left of our shadowed cities: the one who wields the mystical green flame that could return light to a shadowy world—the Green Lantern. But she’s been missing for years—and on the isolated island of New England, Solomon Grundy’s undead army only grows larger and more powerful every night.

“Tate and I are very excited to introduce you to the most rotten, grumpy, and adorable Green Lantern since Guy Gardner,” Dell’Edera echoed. “Welcome to DC’s Elseworlds Green Lantern Dark!”

Keep scrolling for the first look at Green Lantern Dark #1!

Main Cover by Werther Dell’Edera

Variant Cover by David Nakayama

Variant Cover by Homare

1:25 Variant Cover by Dan Jurgens with Norm Rapmund and Alex Sinclair

Preview

Preview

Preview

Preview