DC and U.S. Mint Letting Fans Vote on Character Coins

Your favorite DC superhero could soon make their way to an official collectible coin. Earlier this week, the United States Mint announced a new collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products, which will honor DC’s crop of characters on a series of commemorative coins and medals. This three-year deal will begin in the summer of 2025 with Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman honored as the first three heroes. From now until Sunday, August 11th, fans can vote on six additional characters who will earn their own coins in 2026 and 2027. The survey includes twelve established DC heroes for fans to vote for — Aquaman, Batgirl, Black Canary, Blue Beetle, Cyborg, The Flash, Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Hawkman, Robin, Shazam!, and Supergirl.

The partnership, which is being billed as the first of its kind for the U.S. Mint, will have characters depicted on 24-karat gold coins, .999 fine silver medals, and non-precious metal (clad) medals. The art direction for the coins is spearheaded by United States Mint Chief Engraver Joseph Menna.

“This opportunity with DC signals an exciting new era for the Mint as we continue our efforts to engage seasoned collectors, but also connect with younger, more diverse audiences,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint. “We are thrilled to highlight the role that comic books have played in upholding American values, and the fact that the American public will be a guiding force in shaping this coin and medal series makes it even more special.”

“For me, the real gift of creating coins and comic book collectibles is how happy they make people. With that incredible honor comes great responsibility. Nothing beats bringing joy to peoples’ lives,” said Menna. “Comic books are my greatest inspiration. Comic books taught me how to draw, to dream, and got me through some of the most challenging times in my life. I am really looking forward to celebrating the impact of comic art through coins and medals. I see this as an opportunity for me to combine all the worlds I love together, bringing to the American people what I hope will be the greatest collectibles of all time.”

“It is an honor to collaborate with the Mint and immortalize DC’s iconic place in American pop culture with this incredible set of collectible coins featuring the DC ‘Trinity’: Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman,” said Preston Kevin Lewis, Head of Consumer Products & Retail Strategy, The Americas for Warner Bros. Discovery. “While the first set of coins releases in time for DC’s 90th anniversary in 2025, we’re eager to see how fans vote this summer when they select the next DC characters joining this engaging collaboration with the Mint.”

As mentioned above, The U.S. Mint’s DC survey will be available at their website from now until Sunday, August 11th.