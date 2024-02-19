DC Versus Marvel Omnibus Covers Revealed

It's the age-old question: DC Comics or Marvel Comics? Fans won't have to choose between the two comic book publishers with the DC Versus Marvel Omnibus and the DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus, both headed back to print for the first time in decades. The new crossover collections — featuring the world's finest superheroes and Earth's mightiest heroes from their respective universes — will each feature a standard cover and a direct-market-exclusive cover available in comic shops. The DM variants are yet to be revealed, but we now have the first look at the pair of DC/Marvel omnibus editions. See them below.

The 960-page DC Versus Marvel Omnibus (left), featuring cover art by John Romita Jr. (Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights), and the 1024-page DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus (right), featuring wraparound art by Dave Gibbons (Watchmen) and Angus McKie (The Dome: Ground Zero), retail for $150 each and go on sale August 6.

The omnibus editions reprint the stories featuring the team-ups and battles between DC and Marvel's superhero rosters, including the classic crossover Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man and the fan-voted showdown of the century: the four-issue limited series DC Versus Marvel. Per the official descriptions:



DC Versus Marvel Omnibus

Who would win: Superman versus Spider-Man? Batman versus Captain America? The X-Men meeting the Teen Titans? DC Versus Marvel Omnibus collects crossovers between the core DC and Marvel characters, from 1976's Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man to 2000's Batman/Daredevil. Included are stories from some of comics' most revered talents, namely Dennis O'Neil, George Pérez, Dan Jurgens, Chris Claremont, Walter Simonson, J.M. DeMatteis, Mark Bagley, Gerry Conway, John Romita Jr., and more. DC and Marvel fans alike can't miss these thrilling pieces of unearthed comic book history!



DC Versus Marvel Omnibus collects Batman/Captain America #1, Batman/Daredevil #1, Batman/Punisher: Lake of Fire #1, Batman/Spider-Man #1, Daredevil/Batman #1, DC Special Series #27, Darkseid vs. Galactus: The Hunger #1, Green Lantern/Silver Surfer: Unholy Alliances #1, Incredible Hulk vs. Superman #1, Marvel and DC Present Featuring the Uncanny X-Men and the New Teen Titans #1, Marvel Treasury Edition #28, Punisher/Batman: Deadly Knights #1, Silver Surfer/Superman #1, Spider-Man and Batman #1, Superman vs. the Amazing Spider-Man #1, and Superman/Fantastic Four #1.

DC/Marvel: The Amalgam Age Omnibus