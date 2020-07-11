DC's New Batman Joker War Aftermath Preview Reveals Grifter's Coming to Gotham

The Joker War is just about to begin in Batman #95, but a new preview from DC Comics gives fans a glimpse of the climactic final battle between Joker and Batman in Batman #100, though that's not all we get in the preview. As you can see below, the official descriptions of Batman #100, Detective Comics #1028, and Batman #101 have been released, revealing the aftermath and ramifications from Joker War, which will somehow involve the man known as Grifter, who somehow now works for Lucius Fox. There's also a new mayor in the running who is not a fan of masked vigilantes, though on the plus side, at least Batman seems to have his allies with him these days, so he's not in this alone. You can check out the descriptions for each below, and you can check out the full preview of all three issues starting on the next slide.

BATMAN #100

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and wraparound cover by JORGE JIMENEZ, GUILLEM MARCH, CARLO PAGULAYAN and DANNY MIKI

Card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

On sale OCTOBER 6, 2020

In this extra-sized finale issue, "The Joker War" comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred final duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life—it will change Gotham City for years to come!

DETECTIVE COMICS #1028

Written by PETER J. TOMASI

Art by NICOLA SCOTT

Cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

Card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

On sale OCTOBER 13, 2020

Spinning out of the events of "The Joker War" and Detective Comics #1027 comes a tale of the beginning of the end for Gotham City’s status quo. With tensions flaring and a new mayoral candidate making his anti-masked hero agenda known to the city, Batman and his allies are stretched thin to keep the peace. But just as things couldn’t look any worse, a string of gruesome murders has left a trail of the most corrupt in Gotham City losing their heads...literally. If Batman doesn’t quickly find the killer— the Dark Knight will be next.

BATMAN #101

Written by JAMES TYNION IV

Art and cover by GUILLEM MARCH

Batman/Grifter card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Grifter card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

On sale OCTOBER 20, 2020

A new day dawns in Gotham City, and the horrific aftermath of "The Joker War" is only starting to unfold…how has The Joker’s rampage affected the citizens of the city? What legacy did the Clown Prince of Crime leave, and how it will hit the Dark Knight? And why does Cole Cash—a.k.a.—Grifter, now work for Lucius Fox?!

All three issues hit comic stores this October.

