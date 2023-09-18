Deadpool Decapitates Venom's Head (Sort Of) In New Preview

Rob Liefeld's latest Deadpool story continues in this week's Deadpool: Badder Blood #4. Previously, Deadpool teamed up with Wolverine and Cable to stop his former friend, Thumper, from creating an army of super soldiers. However, he currently finds himself trapped in the deadly maze called Killville and needs Wolverine's help to escape and rescue Cable. As Deadpool: Badder Blood #4 begins, Deadpool is face-to-face with Venom. Luckily, he still has the laser sword that the Deadpool Corps gave him in hand. Deadpool uses it to decapitate Venom, revealing it is a robotic replica of the symbiote-powered antihero. You can see the preview pages below.

It seems Spider-Man will be joining Deadpool in this issue. Marvel's synopsis for Deadpool: Badder Blood #4 reads, "BATTLE ROYALE 'POOL STYLE! Has WADE met his match against VENOMPOOL and THUMPER? Can DEADPOOL survive the depths of KILLVILLE even with WOLVERINE and SPIDER-MAN by his side? Thumper makes a bold move to consolidate power!"

"The detour into Killville and who's pulling the trigger, who's pushing all the buttons in Killville is another great reveal," Liefeld told ComicBook.com in an interview about Deadpool: Badder Blood published in May, ahead of the first issue's debut. "I mean, I'm just having literally the best time and then by literally issues four and five things take a really sinister turn and I think we are going to end with just a huge bang and just keep people on this rollercoaster ride. The reason I do comics is fun. F U N first, foremost, always. But I love mystery. It's one of the things, going back to your question about what I look for in characters, mystery is the first thing I love. I love characters that you can peel away and they have more and more layers, and you get the sense that everything about this person isn't upfront and you're going to have to learn more. So that's the kind of stuff that drives me."

Deadpool: Badder Blood #4 goes on sale on September 20th. The issue's solicitation information and preview pages follow.