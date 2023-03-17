Deadpool's Negasonic Teenage Warhead Stars in Her First Marvel Solo Story

Negasonic Teenage Warhead, the breakout character from the Deadpool movies, is headlining her first-ever solo story in the comics. 2016's Deadpool was the first time a lot of fans first got familiar with Negasonic Teenage Warhead, who was played by Brianna Hildebrand. She was a feisty counter to Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth, and became so popular that she was brought back for the sequel, Deadpool 2. It's unclear if Negasonic Teenage Warhead will return for Deadpool 3, but for now, fans can rest easy as they enjoy a new story featuring the beloved character in the Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic.

Marvel's Voices: Negasonic Teenage Warhead #44 is now available on Marvel Unlimited, the subscription-based digital comic reader that is "a one-stop destination for over 30,000 comics spanning the entire Marvel Universe." Written by Andrew Wheeler with art by Carola Borelli and colorist Brittany Peer, the six-issue arc joins the anthology series, as Negasonic Teenage Warhead has one hour to find a girl she's never met, kiss her, and save the universe.

The Negasonic Teenage Warhead story was first announced Thursday evening during Marvel Unlimited's X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years Live Virtual Event, alongside X-Men Unlimited #80. The new six-issue arc is written by Grace Freud and has art by Alberto Alburquerque and colorist Yen Nitro. In the upcoming story, Grace Freud returns to pick up the latest generations of mutants introduced in her "LGBT-D" story in Marvel's Voices: Pride and sends them through the wringer as Mojo sets his sights on them! With Jubilee's help, hopefully this intrepid group can keep themselves alive long enough to escape and prove themselves capable of being the heroes they aspire to be.

Ryan Reynolds Teases Deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds gave fans a little tease for Deadpool 3 by looking back at the first film that started it all. Marvel fans are ready to see Ryan Reynolds' Merc With a Mouth and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine team up once again on the big screen, but for now, we'll have to settle for small updates from the men themselves. Directing Reynolds and Jackman in Deadpool 3 is Shawn Levy, the man who helmed two of Reynolds' previous films, Free Guy and The Adam Project. Levy is referenced in the newest Deadpool 3 tease, along with a musical selection.

Jimmy Cliff's "I Can See Clearly Now" played in the background of a Ryan Reynolds Instagram Story, where viewers saw a screenshot from 2016's Deadpool. The scene comes from the highway fight between Deadpool and a group of thugs, where Colossus also joined the fray. Wade Wilson is holding his hands up as if he's measuring a kick he is about to dish out for a field goal. Reynolds also tagged Shawn Levy's Instagram account, the official account for Deadpool, and his Maximum Effort company.

The covers and first-look pages for Marvel's Voices: Negasonic Teenage Warhead #44 and X-Men Unlimited #80 are below. Marvel's Voices: Negasonic Teenage Warhead #44 is available now on Marvel Unlimited, and X-Men Unlimited #80 debuts Monday, March 27th.