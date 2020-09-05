Death Metal: Trinity Crisis Revisits Three Major DC Comics Events

The word Crisis means a lot within the realms of the DC Universe, as these events leave major scars on our favorite heroes and change the landscape of the world and the characters that live in it every time they come to pass. That's why the stakes are so high in Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis, a 48 page one-shot from writer Scott Snyder, artist Francis Manapul, and colorist Ian Herring, as instead of dealing with one Crisis the heroes are trying to deal with three, and all at the same time. The Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime, and Darkseid are all in the way of the heroes saving their universe from Perpetua, and you can check out the full preview of the issue starting on the next slide.

In the main Death Metal series, Superman has been freed and the Trinity has been reunited, and to stop Perpetua they have to eliminate her power source. That power source is Crisis Energy, and to continually power her The Batman Who Laughs created three different worlds in the Dark Multiverse where the events of these Crisis events are continually happening, thus allowing her to reshape the universe.

Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, and the freed heroes now have to head to the Dark Multiverse, find these worlds, and capture their energy via Alfred Boxes, eliminating her power source and giving them a fighting chance, and you can check it out on the next slide.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis #1 is written by Scott Snyder, drawn by Francis Manapul, and colored by Ian Herring, and you can find the official description below.

"With Superman freed from his New Apokolips prison, the classic Trinity lineup is reunited and ready to rock! Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman amp up their power to launch an assault on Castle Bat, and that’s just the warm-up act! Three walking nightmares are hidden deep inside the fortress-but these Dark Multiverse versions of the Anti-Monitor, Superboy Prime, and Darkseid hold the key to humanity’s survival. The Justice League have to face down their old nemeses, but will round two be the end for our heroes?"

Dark Nights: Death Metal Trinity Crisis #1 is in comic stores and on digital platforms on September 8th, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide. Let us know what you think in the comments, and as always you can talk all things comics with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!