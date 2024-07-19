DC’s Green Arrow Gets Legacy Numbering, New Creative Team

DC’s Emerald Archer is headed into a new era. On Thursday, as part of DC’s announcement of its Absolute and All In titles, it was confirmed that the publisher’s Green Arrow ongoing series will be getting a new creative team. Chris Condon (The Enfield Gang Massacre, That Texas Blood) and Montos (Green Lantern: War Journal) will be taking over the title in October. Additionally, Green Arrow will also be adopting legacy numbering, beginning with October’s landmark issue Green Arrow #350.

“I’M WRITING GREEN ARROW!” Condon wrote when announcing the news. “I’m honored to be taking over from @Williamson_Josh and @SeanIzaakse with Montos on art duties and @Muaadib on covers.This is a dream come true – I love Ollie and I hope I do him proud.”

What Is Green Arrow #350 About?

According to DC, Green Arrow #350 will be an oversized anniversary issue features legacy numbering as writer Joshua Williamson closes out his acclaimed run on DC’s Emerald Archer. Oliver Queen faces the aftermath of his actions in Absolute Power, having done the unthinkable to protect his loved ones, and the ramifications of his involvement may have gone too far for his family and friends to forgive.

This can’t-miss issue also debuts the opening chapter of Green Arrow’s next adventure, from the new creative team of writer Chris Condon (The Enfield Gang Massacre, That Texas Blood) and artist Montos (Green Lantern: War Journal).

Why Is Joshua Williamson Leaving Green Arrow?

The most recent run of the Green Arrow title began in the spring of 2023 with writer Joshua Williamson and artist Sea Izaakse at the helm, ultimately getting promoted from a six-issue miniseries to a twelve-issue miniseries, and later an ongoing series. Williamson announced his departure from Green Arrow, as well as fellow DC series Batman and Robin, earlier this summer.

“I’ve been feeling some burn out for a bit now. I’ve been burning the candle at both ends for a few years and it was very clear that I needed to take some time off and reduce my schedule drastically,” Joshua Williamson wrote at the time. “I’ve been writing a LOT of books the last few years, and as much as I loved every minute of it, I need to recharge and reset. Spend more time with my young family and adjust my priorities. I’ve talked about this a bit in past newsletters and then in the videos with Sal on YouTube. That I often times feel like I’ve been running a marathon, and I’ve learned how to be a better runner while on the move, but I’ve never taken the time to finish the marathon, rest, stretch, and run smarter. I’m often envious of directors or writers who finish a project and then take some time to just THINK about the next one. This is often difficult in comics as we’re a weekly business. But I knew I needed it.”

Green Arrow #350 will be available wherever comics are sold in October.