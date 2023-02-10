Divine Groo Rules All in Gods Against Groo #3 Preview (Exclusive)

The Gods above are stuck in an endless battle with the newly Divine Groo, and needless to say that isn't at all what they planned. The fantastical epic continues in Groo: Gods Against Groo #3, and we've got an exclusive first-look preview! Divine Groo seems unstoppable, but the priests of Diothos are trying a different method, looking to sway Groo's followers to their God. Good luck with that though, because their faith is strong, and Groo isn't about to take that slight lying down.

Groo: Gods Against Groo #3 is written by Sergio Aragones and Mark Evanier, with artwork by Aragones, lettering by Stan Sakai, and colors by Carrie Strachan. You can check out the full cover and the full preview starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

"While the gods above try to escape the fate of an endless fray with Divine Groo, the priests of Diothos plot to convert all of Groo's believers to their god, which would end his heavenly destruction for good! Yet, the faith of Groo's followers is strong. Will their devotion prove as undefeatable as the barbarian himself? Also features the Rufferto backup strip!

* Concludes an epic storyline that began in Groo: Fray of the Gods and continues in Groo: Play of the Gods."

Groo: Gods Against Groo #3 hits comic stores on February 22nd.