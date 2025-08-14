Doctor Strange Gets a New Series, Costume and Co-Star Who’s Related to an MCU Hero

Change continues to come for Doctor Strange, and this time it’s coming in the form of a new Marvel series. If you haven’t been keeping up with the latest developments with Doctor Strange, the first place to start is that he’s no longer the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth. That title now belongs to Doctor Doom, which is playing out in the One World Under Doom event. This sent Stephen Strange off on an adventure to become the Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard. The only problem is that Doctor Strange is going to be stranded on Asgard, so he’ll need to team up with the sibling of a Marvel Cinematic Universe hero to try and get home.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel announced a new Doctor Strange ongoing series by writer Derk Landy (Infinity Watch) and artist Ivan Fiorelli (Fantastic Four). Legendary fantasy illustrator Alex Horley will provide covers, and Doctor Strange is getting an updated look by artist Geoff Shaw. Doctor Strange is now the Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, but following Thor’s death and rebirth in Al Ewing and Pasqual Ferry’s newly launched Thor series, Asgard is now disconnected from Midgard. In order to return to Earth, Doctor Strange will team up with a hero making their long-awaited return to go on a Journey Into Mystery-style adventure.

Thor’s Sister Angela Returns to Help Doctor Strange

Created by Neil Gaiman and Todd McFarlane, Angela originally debuted as a Spawn character. After Gaiman won a legal battle for Angela’s rights, he sold Angela to Marvel, where she officially joined the Marvel Universe in 2013’s Age of Ultron #10. She was then revealed to be Aldrif Odinsdottir, Thor’s sister. She’s had sporadic appearances over the years, appearing in titles such as Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the short-lived Strikeforce.

Angela will join Doctor Strange as they travel across the remaining Nine Realms. “Armed with new abilities and weapons thanks to his growing proficiency with Asgardian magic, Strange will discover the wonder these otherworldly realms truly have to offer—along with the ancient threats submerged in their mythologies,” Marvel teases. Before Doctor Strange #1 arrives in December, Landy and Fiorelli will collaborate on a special prelude story in September’s Doctor Strange #450 that introduces his mission, new mystical arsenal, and costume.

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

Variant Cover by FANYANG

Marvel Comics Presents Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

DOCTOR STRANGE #1

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by ALEX HORLEY

Variant Cover by FANYANG

Virgin Variant Cover by FANYANG

Marvel Comics Presents Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 12/3

STEPHEN STRANGE, STRANDED!

After becoming Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, Strange lost his chance at redemption—and revenge against Doom—when Loki murdered Thor, cutting Midgard off from the other nine realms. With no way home and few allies remaining in Asgard, Strange travels to Alfheim to investigate an emerging crisis. But in an unfamiliar land, can Strange prevent elves and angels from going to war over a mysterious coffin? Maybe, with some help from Heven’s own Angela!

“You might think that Stephen Strange is on firmer ground now that he’s become Sorcerer Supreme of Asgard, but he’s about to be shoved face first into dangerous new territory, and his only guide is the baddest Angel of them all — Angela!” Landy shared. “I’m beyond thrilled to be working with Ivan and Dono [Sánchez-Almara] on continuing Strange’s adventures away from Midgard, and the fact that we also get to delve a little deeper into Angelic society on Heven, and how it interacts with the rest of the Ten (now Nine!) Realms, is a huge and unexpected bonus. In a determined effort to stay true to the origins of the character, the story we’re telling is only going to get bigger, crazier, and more mind-bending — and we’re inviting all of you along for the ride.”

“Jumping into Doctor Strange’s world has been pure artistic joy,” Fiorelli said. “It’s so different from anything I’ve worked on before, and it lets me go wild with the weird, magical elements that make his stories so unique. On top of that, getting to design new characters from scratch is an incredible honor, knowing they’ll join the Marvel Universe forever. Paired with Derek’s thrilling story and Dono’s jaw-dropping colors, this is an adventure fans won’t want to miss!”

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

image credit: marvel comics

Marvel also revealed a character design sheet for Doctor Strange by Geoff Shaw, along with design sheets for members of the royal family of Heven and a dark elvish sorcerer by Ivan Fiorelli. Rhialla and Idyll appear to be a part of the Royal Family of Heven since they both have angel wings on their backs. Meanwhile, Vrybodin is the dark elf who has designs with and without hair.

Doctor Strange #1 goes on sale December 3rd. Let us know what you think about Doctor Strange’s new costume and pairing with Angela in the comments below!