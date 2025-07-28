Marvel Just Needs to Make Scarlet Witch the Next Sorcerer Supreme

The Sorcerer Supreme is the title given to the most powerful mage in the Marvel Universe. Specifically, this title is awarded to the practitioner of the mystic arts that is both the greatest in terms of skill and able to control the highest amount of ambient magic around them. There can actually be two different Sorcerer Supremes at the same time if one person has greater skill while another commands more ambient magic, but these instances are very rare. Typically, there is only ever one Sorcerer or Sorceress Supreme, and they use their unmatched magical might to defend the Earth and the dimension from all manner of mystical threats and invasions. With all of that said, one thing that’s never sat right with me is how the Scarlet Witch matches all of the requirements and already does fight to save the Earth from magical entities bent on its destruction on the regular, but has never been considered for the position.

The Title of Sorcerer Supreme

The Sorcerer Supreme is the one who defends the Earth dimension from all manner of threats and monsters, and although the best known wielder of that title is Doctor Strange, there have been thousands of them over the centuries. The oldest known Sorcerer Supreme is Agamotto the All Seeing, a legendary magician who served as a member of the Avengers 1,000,000 BC. Plenty of famous historical figures held the title, from Merlin of King Arthur’s court to Sir Isaac Newton. Yao The Ancient One held the title, and passed it on to Doctor Strange when he ascended to the next plane. Although Doctor Strange has proven himself time and again worthy of the role, there have been multiple times when the title was either taken from him or passed to someone else.

Most notably, Doctor Doom took the title of Sorcerer Supreme, declaring himself Emperor Doom and attempting to take over the world with his newfound power and resources in the “One World Under Doom” event. Beyond just Doom, there have been quite a few other heroes and villains to keep the seat warm in between Stephen Strange’s stints with the title. The most famous of these other Sorcerer Supremes were Clea Strange, Doctor Voodoo, and Loki, although all of them eventually returned the title to Strange. And yet, despite all of these people, some of whom are outright villains even in the role, Wanda Maximoff has never once been considered worthy for it, which is outright insane, given what she can do.

The Scarlet Witch is Unmatched in Power

Wanda is a practitioner of chaos magic, the oldest form of magic that has more potential power than any other. She has described it as the primordial glint of cosmic understanding, and it possesses the strength to alter the very fabric of reality, down to its rules. It is the embodiment of infinite possibilities, and was stated by the Beyonder that it has no ceiling of power, effectively allowing for anything that its wielder can force to happen with their skill. There is no better user of chaos magic than the Scarlet Witch, who was blessed by Chthon, the self-proclaimed God of Chaos as he intended for her to be his vessel. However, after training with Agatha Harkness to master her abilities, Wanda has become skilled and powerful enough to throw off Chthon’s influence and even defeat him, a feat which once took the combined forces of all of Earth’s mages.

The bottomless well of power that chaos magic provides is something that Wanda can tap into easily and repeatedly. She’s used this power to do everything from creating her and Vision’s children, to raising the zombified dead of Genosha, to alter all of reality to her ideal state in the “House of M” event. She regularly goes against forces like Chthon and the Griever at the End of All Things, beings that the Sorcerer Supreme should deal with to protect the Earth. Now is even the best time to allow Wanda to take the title, as Doctor Doom clearly cannot hold onto it for long, Stephen Strange lost it in the battle against Doom and might want some soul searching after such an event, and Wanda is fighting against an entity beyond death right now to protect Earth, which would definitely prove how she deserves the position.

I love Doctor Strange in the position, but this could be an incredible way to introduce change to Wanda’s character. For too long, she’s lived in the shadows of her choices during “House of M,” despite the fact that she’s repeatedly and continuously shown that isn’t who she is. The Scarlet Witch is a hero above all else, and giving her this title is something that could prove that to everyone and evolve her character in a way it never has before. She’s already the Sorceress Supreme in the Marvel Rivals video game and an alternate reality, so I think she’s more than ready to receive it. What do you think? Should the Sorcerer Supreme be Scarlet Witch, Doctor Strange, or someone else entirely? Let us know in the comments below!