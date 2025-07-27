Marvel Just Set Up the Perfect Doctor Strange Storyline for the MCU’s Midnight Sons Movie

The introduction of a formidable new villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe sets up the perfect storyline for Doctor Strange, who could become the leader of Marvel’s first live-action Midnight Sons team. Benedict Cumberbatch’s Master of the Mystic Arts has been central to the MCU since his debut in 2016’s Doctor Strange, but he hasn’t yet been officially announced to be returning following 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. After Marvel Television’s recent Ironheart series, however, Strange’s return seems inevitable, as the MCU has perfectly set up one of his best Marvel Comics storylines.

So far in the MCU, Doctor Strange has battled the ruler of the Dark Dimension, Dormammu, and his Earthbound zealots, led by Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen), and has also taken on the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) during her rampage across the multiverse. As well as fighting the Mad Titan, Thanos (Josh Brolin), alongside the Avengers and the MCU’s other heroes, Doctor Strange helped Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to battle his own multiversal villains. While Cumberbatch is likely to return in Avengers: Doomsday, he’s also teased the development of Doctor Strange 3, which could form a highly-anticipated new superhero team.

Mephisto’s Debut in Ironheart Perfectly Sets Up Damnation for the MCU

Doctor Strange is not the only magic-user in the MCU, and the most recent hero to use sorcery to their benefit was, somewhat surprisingly, Riri Williams’ Ironheart (Dominique Thorne). Marvel Television’s Ironheart series saw Riri imbue her new suit of armor with magic to take on Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos), who was empowered by a mystical Hood. This garment – which harbored power from the Dark Dimension – was given to Parker by Mephisto (Sacha Baron Cohen), with the iconic demonic supervillain from Marvel Comics finally making his MCU debut.

Mephisto’s appearance in Ironheart sets up many incredible storylines for the MCU’s future, including one that could directly impact Doctor Strange and bring him face to face with the manipulative villain. Marvel Comics’ Damnation event from 2018 saw Doctor Strange and Mephisto fighting over control of Las Vegas, with Strange trying to restore the city after a catastrophe, but Mephisto claiming Vegas and the souls of its inhabitants for himself. Mephisto’s debut and Doctor Strange’s uncertain future in the MCU makes Damnation the perfect event to bring these two legendary foes together.

Why Damnation is the Best Storyline for a Midnight Sons Movie Led By Doctor Strange

In the wake of the Secret Empire event of 2017, which saw HYDRA destroy Las Vegas, Doctor Strange set out to restore the city and resurrect its residents. Mephisto had already laid claim to Vegas, however, and set up his Hotel Inferno to transform the people of Vegas and some notable heroes into Ghost Rider-like creatures, and this included Doctor Strange. In response, Wong – played by Benedict Wong in the MCU – brought together a variation of the Midnight Sons team, so adapting this event into live-action provides the perfect opportunity for the Midnight Sons to finally come together.

In the MCU, there are already many prospective members of the Midnight Sons, a supernatural Avengers team originally formed by two Ghost Riders in Marvel Comics back in 1992. The likes of Wong, Moon Knight, Elsa Bloodstone, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, Jennifer Kale, Black Knight, Blade, Iron Fist, and more could become part of the MCU’s Midnight Sons team, while Wong’s team from the Damnation storyline also features Doctor Voodoo, Ghost Rider, and Scarlet Spider. Adapting Damnation would be an excellent opportunity to form the Midnight Sons in the MCU, which has been a long time coming.

Chris Evans’ Rumored Phase 6 Return Can Make Damnation a Reality in the MCU

Las Vegas was destroyed by HYDRA helicarriers during 2017’s Secret Empire event, which saw the villainous organization amass enough power to assume control of the entire United States. Secret Empire kicked off when a HYDRA-indoctrinated version of Steve Rogers was brought into the primary Marvel Universe by the Cosmic Cube. Upon his arrival in the main Marvel reality, this evil Rogers set to work reviving the Red Skull’s plans from World War II, and he eventually ordered Las Vegas to be razed, as the city was a hub of rebel activity.

Only 2008’s Iron Man and the animated What If…? series have taken us to Las Vegas in the MCU, but we could soon revisit Nevada’s largest city, especially if an evil Steve Rogers destroys the city, making way for the Damnation event. Chris Evans has long been rumored to be returning as Steve Rogers’ Captain America following his Avengers: Endgame departure, though more recent speculation hints at him debuting as HYDRA’s Captain America instead. This would set up a Damnation adaptation for the MCU’s Phase 7, bringing Doctor Strange back to the MCU among the Midnight Sons.

