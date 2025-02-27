Doctor Strange Moves to Thor’s Home to Become Asgard’s New Sorcerer Supreme

Doctor Strange may no longer be the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth, but that doesn’t mean he can’t be the Sorcerer Supreme of another realm. Marvel’s vampire event Blood Hunt concluded with Doctor Doom tricking Stephen Strange into relenting the title of Sorcerer Supreme. The impact of that decision is currently playing out in One World Under Doom and its host of tie-in comics, which includes Doctor Strange’s new book. Doctor Doom used his new powers to save the world, and now he looks to conquer it. Not one to lie down and take defeat so easy, Doctor Strange is now on a quest to reclaim what was taken from him. His first stop is to Thor’s home of Asgard.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Doctor Strange of Asgard #1 by Derek Landy, Carlos Magno, Espen Grundetjern, and VC’s Cory Petit. It begins with Doctor Strange arriving on Asgard, home of the All-Father Thor. “Doctor Stephen Strange! I bid you welcome to Asgard!” Thor says as he welcomes Doctor Strange into his palace with a big hug. Doctor Strange tells Thor that he’s there in need of a job. Along with being Sorcerer Supreme of Midgard, he was also Earth’s steward. Keeping magic in balance on Midgard required constant vigilance, while on Asgard the requirement is even greater. Hence, Asgard needs its own Sorcerer Supreme, and Strange wants it to be him.

Thor tells Doctor Strange that Asgard has never needed a Sorcerer Supreme, and instead had Skalds. The last Skald was Loki, who Thor banished from Asgard back in Immortal Thor #15. But with Loki now gone, there may be a greater need for a Sorcerer Supreme. If this is something Doctor Strange really wants to do, then he must first consult with the sorceress Hulda, Asgard’s magical authority. If she grants Doctor Strange her blessing, then he will have what he seeks.

Thor offers Doctor Strange a place in his chambers if he desires them, but Doctor Strange declines. If he’s to bridge the gap between Asgardian and Midgardian magic, he’ll have to get his hands dirty. And that won’t happen living in a palace.

“Suddenly we’re in new territory, where not only does Strange have to deal with Asgardian society on a street level, but he’s also caught up in a murder mystery that he really doesn’t have time for,” Landy said when Doctor Strange of Asgard was announced.

Magno added, “When I was asked to draw Doctor Strange of Asgard, I imagined the reader seeing the sorcerer immersed in the brilliant and magical splendor of Asgard with its colossal statues and fantastic architecture. This time, to our pleasant surprise, Derek Landy and I are going to throw the reader into the dark side of the God of Thunder’s homeland–showing it in a realistic way including its less glamorous side and depicting the dark, scary and snowy alleys and the evil that lurks in the shadows.”

The description of Doctor Strange of Asgard #1 reads, “SORCERER SUPREME NO MORE! Doctor Doom tricked Doctor Strange into surrendering the title of Sorcerer Supreme. Now Doom is ruling the world, and Stephen Strange is…experiencing a bit of an identity crisis. Searching for purpose – and maybe revenge – he travels to Asgard to see if Thor’s kingdom might be looking for a Sorcerer Supreme of its own. Loki’s willing to help, but that help comes with a wicked catch, and Strange quickly realizes that becoming Asgard’s top magical authority is going to be more complicated than he thought. Derek Landy (INFINITY WATCH) joins Carlos Magno (CAPTAIN AMERICA) to send Doctor Strange in a fantastical and ambitious new direction!”

Doctor Strange of Asgard #1 goes on sale March 5th. Let us know your thoughts on the new series in the comments below!