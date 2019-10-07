Doctor Who: Tenth Doctor and Thirteenth Doctor to Team Up in 2020

Doctor Who will bring two Doctors together for a new story in 2020. Titan Comics announced at New York Comic Con that Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor Season Two will see the Thirteenth Doctor (the current Doctor played by Jodie Whittaker) team up with the Tenth Doctor (who was played on television by fan-favorite star David Tennant) to take on the Weeping Angels, the terrifying, time-sucking alien monsters first introduced in the now-classic Doctor Who episode “Blink.” Jody Houser, who wrote the first season of the Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor comic book series, returns for the second season. This time she’s teaming with Shades of Magic artist Roberta Ingranata.

The new story is described as a “reimagining” of “Blink.” The story sees the Weeping Angels and the Autons (the plastic mannequin looking artificial lifeforms that appeared in the first episode of the relaunched Doctor Who television series, “Rose”) arriving in 1960s London. It’s up to the Thirteenth Doctor and Tenth Doctor to stop the city from being caught up in the conflict between the two alien factions. The first issue of the series debuts in January 2020.

It has been almost a year since the most recent episode of Doctor Who aired. There was no new season of the long-running British sci-fi series in 2019. The show will return in 2020, and filming is already underway.

“We’re off again!” showrunner Chris Chibnall said in the new season announcement. “Well we never actually stopped – as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor. We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC One. Brilliant!”

“We’re delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020,” said Charlotte Moore, BBC director of content. “I know Chris and the whole team are already working on a whole new set of exciting adventures. In the meantime we’ve got a very special episode on New Year’s Day for everyone to enjoy.”

Are you excited for the Thirteenth Doctor to team up with the Tenth Doctor? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments. Doctor Who: The Thirteenth Doctor: Season Two #1 goes on sale in January 2020.