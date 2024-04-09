DSTLRY's New Spectregraph #2 Covers Are Simply Stunning (Exclusive)

DSTLRY's anticipated new series Spectregraph is just around the corner, and just like with its debut, issue #2 will feature a number of stunning variant covers to choose from. That's in addition to the stellar main cover by Christian Ward, and we've got your exclusive first look at all of the new variant covers right here! In addition to Ward's main cover, Spectregraph #2 will feature four additional covers from an all-star team of artists, and while some might be a bit harder to get than others, they are all insanely worth it. Spectregraph #2 hits comic stores on June 26th, and you can find all the covers on the next slide. You can also find the full rundown of covers below.

Cover A – Christian Ward

Cover B – Joshua Hixson (The Deviant)

Cover C – Alex Eckman-Lawn – 1:10 Incentive Variant

Cover D – Anwita Citriya – 1:25 Incentive Variant

Cover E – Emily Carroll – 1:50 Incentive Variant

SPECTREGRAPH #1: Modern masters James Tynion IV and Christian Ward join forces to bring you their next horror classic. A ghost story steeped in the decay of a century of capitalism. For years, the mansion has sat strangely, nestled into the coastline just a short drive north of Los Angeles. Rumors have haunted the place for years, its owner a titan of American industry with a strange fascination in the occult and the paranormal. For decades, the richest men and women in the country have whispered to each other, trying to understand what he was building alone in that mansion for all those years. And now finally, with his death, and his estate open for sale...they are eager to find out for themselves.

Two of the most celebrated visionaries of the medium invite you into the world of SPECTREGRAPH, a haunting, cerebral horror story that peels back the layers of America's opulent wealth and uncovers the rot underneath. But be careful: once you enter, you may never leave.

Spectregraph #1 will hit your local comic stores and dstlry.co on April 24th, while Spectregraph #2 will release on June 26th.

