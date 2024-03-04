DSTLRY Reveals Dazzling Covers for Spectregraph #1 and Blasfamous #2 (Exclusive)

DSTLRY is set to have a busy April with the debut of Spectregraph #1 and the return of Blasfamous with issue #2, and we've got your exclusive first look at two gorgeous new covers launching with those anticipated issues. Both series will be getting several gorgeous covers with their respective issues, and the two new additions include Jenny Frison's striking cover for Spectregraph #1 and Jay Stephen's brilliant cover for Blasfamous #2. Both covers are open-order variants, and you can check them out along with all of the covers for both issues on the next slide. Both issues will be released on April 24th, and you can find the full cover rundowns for them below.

Spectregraph #1 Covers:

Cover A – Christian Ward – Open Order

Cover B – Martin Simmonds (The Department of Truth, Universal Monsters: Dracula) – Open Order Variant

Cover C – Alex Eckman-Lawn (Swan Songs) – 1:10 Incentive Variant

Cover D – Tradd Moore (Doctor Strange: Fall Sunrise, The Strange Talent of Luther Strode) – 1:25 Incentive Variant

Cover E – Christian Ward – 1:50 Incentive Variant

Cover F – Jenny Frison – Open Order Variant

Blasfamous #2 Covers:

Cover A – Mirka Andolfo – Open Order

Cover B – Mirka Andolfo – Open Order Variant

Cover C – Jorge Corona (Batgirls, Transformers) – 1:10 Incentive Variant

Cover D – Sweeney Boo (Harley Quinn, Eat, and Love Yourself) – 1:25 Incentive Variant

Cover E – Alberto Locatelli (Where Starships Go to Die, Overruled) – 1:50 Incentive Variant

Cover F – Jay Stephens – Open Order Variant

SPECTREGRAPH #1: Modern masters James Tynion IV and Christian Ward join forces to bring you their next horror classic. A ghost story steeped in the decay of a century of capitalism. For years, the mansion has sat strangely, nestled into the coastline just a short drive north of Los Angeles. Rumors have haunted the place for years, its owner a titan of American industry with a strange fascination in the occult and the paranormal. For decades, the richest men and women in the country have whispered to each other, trying to understand what he was building alone in that mansion for all those years. And now finally, with his death, and his estate open for sale...they are eager to find out for themselves.

Two of the most celebrated visionaries of the medium invite you into the world of SPECTREGRAPH, a haunting, cerebral horror story that peels back the layers of America's opulent wealth and uncovers the rot underneath. But be careful: once you enter, you may never leave.

BLASFAMOUS #2: Mirka Andolfo continues her scorching descent into the world of showbiz. After a disastrous concert in which a new rival steals her spotlight, Clelia finds herself plummeting into the depths of despair. Her career appears to be hanging by a thread, and-when her nemesis is unveiled-we learn of the steamy history between Clelia and this enigmatic foe.

Amid feelings of guilt, anger, and a shattered sense of self-worth, can the world's most beautiful and adored pop star hold onto her agent, Lev, or will she lose him to the competition? Don't miss the second installment of this thrilling new series by international sensation Mirka Andolfo, which raises the question: how many fans is your soul worth?

Spectregraph #1 and Blasfamous #2 are both available for pre-order now and will hit your local comic stores and dstlry.co on April 24th. Retailers can place print orders through Lunar Distribution and Diamond Comic Distributors now, and FOC for both is March 10th for Lunar and March 11th for Diamond.

Which covers will you be picking up?