Dune: House Atreides First Look Preview Revealed (Exclusive)

Dune fans are hyped for the upcoming feature film, but BOOM! Studios is giving them something else to get excited about with their 12 issue Dune series, Dune: House Atreides, and we've got your exclusive first look at the much anticipated first issue! The book's first issue will hit comic stores this October and will be written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and drawn by artist Dev Pramanik and colorist Alex Guimares in partnership with Herbert Properties LLC and Abrams ComicArts, who will be publishing the first of three graphic novel adaptations of the original Dune novel.

There's a lot to get excited about in the Dune universe, and you can get your first look at Dune: House Atreides #1 starting on the next slide. If you're unfamiliar with the series, you can find the official description below.

"Set in the years leading up the Hugo and Nebula Award-winning Dune—which inspired the upcoming feature film from Legendary Pictures— Dune: House Atreides transports readers to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its ecological secrets in remote, desolate regions of the alien world.

Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by Shaddam Corrino, the son of Emperor Elrood; far away, an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey. These unlikely souls are drawn together first as renegades and then as something more, as they discover their true fate – to change the very shape of history!"

Dune: House Atreides #1 features a main cover by Jae Lee and variant cover art by Dan Mora, Miguel Mercado, and more.

The original novel was created by writer Frank Herbert, and since it was published in 1965 the novel has become a beloved science-fiction epic. It is now set to hit the big screen, and between the film and comic series, it will introduce a whole new legion of fans to the series.

Dune: House Atreides #1 hits comic stores on October 21st, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide!