Fantastic Four #1 Is a Great Silver-Age, Sci-fi Epic (Review)

Marvel’s First Family is returning to the big screen, and the comics division is celebrating this momentous occasion with a relaunch of the ongoing Fantastic Four comic. Some fans would deride the decision to relaunch as unnecessary, especially since writer Ryan North is staying on board. Furthermore, the new number one continues the ongoing plot threads established in the previous volume, taking place in the middle of the One World Under Doom event comic. The issue even begins in medias res with the team fighting against Doctor Doom in the middle of the city. While there’s some narration explaining the context of the battle, this new Fantastic Four #1 by Ryan North has a lot of context that may be lost on new readers.

Nevertheless, North continues delivering the goods when it comes to his Fantastic Four. North’s Fantastic Four comics have always been one of Marvel’s best ongoings in the last few years, and this relaunch doesn’t change any of that. He gets every character’s voice correctly and imbues the story with plenty of tension. The only real hindrance this comic has is whether you can stomach the art style or not.

Ryan North’s and Humberto Ramos’s Fantastic Four Is a Triumph

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Doctor Doom is still the Sorcerer Supreme and rules the Earth with an iron fist. The Fantastic Four confront Doom in the middle of a parade, where the megalomaniac sentences the four across time in different periods. We get to see how each member reacts to their environment, with North showcasing each character’s strengths and weaknesses. North’s characterization of the Human Torch was especially impressive, highlighting the hero’s understated intellect and quick-thinking problem-solving. However, every member has a moment to shine, with North successfully conveying each member’s core attributes and personality traits. The writer also perfectly paces the comic, setting up the obstacle each member must face while establishing the stakes each hero must confront.

Even though the Four’s situation is incredibly dire, North doesn’t give the comic much cynicism or unnecessary grimness. It’s a fun comic and a clear throwback to the classic Silver Age era, where the Fantastic Four thrived. The issue may have the heroes trapped across time, but we also get to see the Thing fight dinosaurs and Mr. Fantastic shifting his body to become a boat to sail across the world. Moreover, North introduces the Forever Stone, a piece of rock that the Four can use to send a message through time. It’s a clever piece of sci-fi writing, an idea that feels like it’s ripped directly from the mind of Mr. Fantastic. The Forever Stone offers a glimmer of hope for the heroes, yet it is also reliant on at least one member being capable of traveling in time to rescue the others. The ending is a nice throwback to classic serialized cliffhangers, where the situation somehow gets worse, leaving the team’s fate up in the air.

Fortunately, we ultimately know the Fantastic Four will be alright. This isn’t the mid-2010s era of Marvel comics when the company tried everything in its power to undermine the group’s comic standing due to rights issues with the films. Marvel will never forgo its First Family, but at least North is making its current adventure seem appropriately hopeless. You truly want to read the next issue after the end of this new number one. If there is a downside to the comic, it’s that artist Humberto Ramos’s art style can be divisive. His exaggerated body proportions, specifically his long limbs and torsos, can be off-putting to many readers. Ramos’ artwork probably works best with Fantastic Four, as his unusual body proportions are best with heroes like The Thing and Mr. Fantastic. Personally, Ramos has always been an artist I have difficulty warming up to. While I recognize the skill on display in Fantastic Four #1, Ramos continues to be an artist I find more uninviting than charming.

Nonetheless, the art does work for the story North is constructing and emphasizes the more lighthearted nature of the issue. Fantastic Four #1 is a fun issue that delivers an exciting new adventure starring the heroes that created the Marvel Universe. With Marvel Studios’ Fantastic Four releasing at the end of July, the company’s First Family is ready to take over the limelight.

Rating: 4 out of 5

What did you think of Ryan North's and Humberto Ramos's Fantastic Four # 1?