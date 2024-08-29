The Fantastic Four: Best The Thing Stories to Read Before the MCU Reboot

We’re officially less than a year away from The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Marvel’s highly-anticipated new film inspired by Marvel’s First Family. The 1960s aesthetic and all-star ensemble cast have already intrigued fans thus far, but the fervor hit a fever pitch on Wednesday thanks to leaked photos from the film’s set, which show a practical life-size model being used for Ben Grimm / The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). The Thing’s design has taken the Internet by storm — and along the way, it has driven fans to want to know more about the character’s comic history.

Considering the fact that The Thing has been a key part of Marvel Comics since the 1960s, there are plenty of places you could dive into to start appreciating his adventures — here are just a few of our favorites.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This Man… This Monster!”

From 1966’s Fantastic Four #51, “This Man… This Monster!” is easily regarded to be one of the most iconic Marvel stories of all time — and for good reason. The issue sees Ben grappling with his role as a reluctant, mutated hero, after a mad scientist steals his powers to get revenge on Reed Richards. This scientist then poses as The Thing to infiltrate the Baxter Building, and sacrifices himself in the exploits that follow. The real Ben, meanwhile, prepares to propose to his girlfriend Alicia Masters, before being transformed back into his superhuman self upon the imposter’s death.

“This Man… This Monster!” helped establish The Thing as a heartbreaking and emotional part of the Marvel Universe, and it is a must-read for anyone trying to better understand the character.

Marvel Two-in-One

Switching gears from a single issue to a years-long ongoing series, a cornerstone of The Thing’s comic tenure is the anthology series Marvel Two-in-One. As the name suggests, each issue saw Ben be partnered up with some costumed hero or villain from across the Marvel mythos, and chronicled the hijinks that often ensued.

There are countless great issues of the first volume of Marvel Two-in-One, and the series helps lay the groundwork for his friendship with She-Hulk.

The Big Change

The Thing and The Hulk are often brought up in the same breath among Marvel fans, thanks to their massive statures and tragic backstories. 1987’s The Big Change, an installment in Marvel’s graphic novel line, partners the duo up in a wacky and truly unexpected way.

As Ben and The Hulk are abducted by a wish-granting alien, a madcap adventure ensues, one that not only highlights the fun of both characters, but features fun art from Bernie Wrightson.

Night Falls on Yancy Street

An installment in 2003’s Startling Stories imprint, The Thing — Night Falls on Yancy Street took Ben’s journey into the 21st century. The series deals with both Ben’s personal life, as he falls in love with a mysterious woman named Hazel, and his superhero life as he engages in a fight against Absorbing Man.

While the miniseries’ connection to the main Marvel universe remains nebulous, Night Falls on Yancy Street is a short and relatively-standalone chapter that will help better familiarize fans with Ben as a character.

Fantastic Four #511

A chapter in Mark Waid and Mike Weiringo’s “Hereafter” arc, 2004’s Fantastic Four #511 is an emotional cornerstone of Ben’s comic history. The issue sees the Fantastic Four venturing into heaven to save Ben’s soul, only for things to get even more complicated.

What ensues from there is a poignant and bizarre manifestation of what the afterlife might have, as well as a unique tribute to what Ben offers his teammates and found family.

Clobberin’ Time

Finally, Steve Skroce’s 2023 miniseries Clobberin’ Time serves as a wacky and modern homage to The Thing’s history, particularly his Marvel Two-in-One days. Across the series’ five issues, Ben teams up with everyone from The Hulk to Doctor Strange to Doctor Doom, as a multiversal plot begins to reveal itself.

Both for the hijinks of the series itself, and the pure fun of Skroce’s art, Clobberin’ Time is a must-read.

***

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released exclusively in theaters on July 25, 2025.